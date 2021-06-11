Armstrong baseball took two tough losses in the 6AAAA section tournament to close out the 2021 season.
The Falcons (10-13 overall) dropped a close 3-1 game to St. Louis Park on May 31, but they bounced back with a 10-1 win over Minneapolis South on June 1. Armstrong couldn’t keep the season going, however, with an 11-7 loss to Maple Grove on June 2.
Seniors Isaac Pilon, Spencer Sobiech, Grant Proctor, Nolan College, Owen Reeve, Noah Weisjahn, Luke Rader, Mac Olson, Kaleb Pearson, Nick Hubbard, Christian Mundt, Dylan Inniger and Phillip Ponce-Perez all closed their high school careers.
That leaves juniors Bryce Campbell, Christopher Brey and Erik Berg, sophomores Drew Kuempel and Jacob Smith and freshman Dayton Franke as expected 2022 varsity returners, but all six of those players did get plenty of playing time this year.
St. Louis Park 3, Armstrong 1
Inniger pitched well in the 3-1 loss to St. Louis Park on May 31.
He allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks, but he also struck out six in six innings and kept the Falcons in the game.
Inniger stranded runners on second and third in the first inning after Drew Boyum had already singled home Stanley Regguint. He also only allowed a run in the second after a double and a single put runners on the corners with no outs.
Inniger struck out two batters to strand a runner on second in the fifth with a third run coming home on a double by Ben Forley, and he stranded runners on second and third in a scoreless sixth.
The lone Armstrong run came in the top of the third. Campbell singled and reached second on a balk, and Pilon singled him home to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the time.
Pilon finished 2-for-3 to lead the offense. Proctor and Franke also had hits.
Boyum earned the win for Park. He allowed a run on five hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Armstrong 10, South 1
The Falcons kept the season alive on June 1 with a 10-1 shellacking of Minneapolis South.
Armstrong scored four runs in the first inning and added three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Kuempel (3-for-4) and Weisjahn (2-for-3) were key at the plate. Kuempel singled home Pilon in the first inning to tie the game at 1-1, and he stole second. Weisjahn later doubled home Franke and Kuempel to make it 3-1.
Kuempel made it 6-1 with a 2-run home run to left that also scored Brey, and he also doubled home Pilon in the sixth. Weisjahn added an RBI groundout in the sixth to score Brey.
Procter added an RBI groundout in the first, and Pearson singled home Weisjahn in the third. Berg hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Proctor in the fifth.
Hubbard earned the win. He allowed two hits in 1 1/3 innings, striking out three. Proctor started and allowed a run on a walk in 1 2/3 innings, striking out three.
Olson pitched three perfect innings, and Franke allowed two hits and struck out two in one inning.
Maple Grove 11, Armstrong 7
The season ended in a slugfest June 3, with the Falcons falling 11-7 to Maple Grove.
The Crimson scored six times to take a 6-1 lead in the first inning, but Armstrong cut its deficit to 6-5 after four runs in the top of the second.
Maple Grove added four runs in the third and another run in the sixth, however.
Franke hit a home run in the first inning for a brief 1-0 lead, and he added an RBI groundout in the second inning.
Three other runs scored in the second inning. Berg singled home Proctor, and Campbell and Pilon each knocked in runs on a fielder’s choice.
Proctor and Pearson added RBI singles in the sixth to cut the deficit to 10-7 at the time. Brey and Weisjahn scored the runs in the inning.
Mundt took the loss. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits in two innings, striking out two. Olson allowed a run on a hit and a walk in two innings, striking out one, and Hubbard allowed a run on a hit in two innings, striking out two.
Aiden Hanson earned the win, allowing two hits on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four.
