Armstrong baseball won two of three games last week as the 2021 regular season winds down before the 6AAAA section tournament, which begins Monday, May 31.
The Falcons (9-10 overall) defeated Park Center 3-1 May 18 and edged Washburn 5-4 May 21. Armstrong also fell 10-1 to Centennial May 20.
Pitching was key in both wins with a complete-game gem by Mac Olson May 18 and a combination effort by Christian Mundt and Nick Hubbard on May 21.
Armstrong has been in several close games this season and are now 6-3 in games decided by two or fewer runs this season.
Armstrong 3, Park Center 1
Olson was dominant on the mound May 18 at Park Center in a 3-1 win.
The only blemish came in the bottom of the first inning. Dominic Nerby hit a two-out triple and later scored on a passed ball.
The only other hit surrendered by Olson came in the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off single by Connor McNamer, but Olson stranded him on second base.
Olson allowed just one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out eight.
Offensively, the eventual game-winning hit came in the top of the fifth. Grant Proctor walked, and Jacob Smith came in to run as a courtesy runner.
Smith ended up on third base after two passed balls, and Drew Kuempel singled him home for a 2-1 lead.
The Falcons added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Proctor singled, and with two outs, Chris Brey lined a ball that ricocheted off the third base bag and rolled away from both the third baseman and left fielder.
Proctor came in to score for a 3-1 lead, and Brey reached second for a double.
The Falcons tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. Erik Berg was hit by a pitch, and Olson doubled to right field to put runners on second and third. Smith, who was a courtesy runner for Berg, later scored on a passed ball.
Drew Paape took the loss for Park Center, allowing a hit, one earned run and four walks in three innings. Paape struck out one.
Nerby started and struck out five in two innings. He allowed an earned run on one hit, two hit batters and a walk. Justin Walters pitched the final two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out one.
Centennial 10, Armstrong 1
Dayton Franke and Brey had nice games at the plate on May 20, but Armstrong was only able to muster up one run in a 10-1 loss to Centennial.
The host Falcons fell behind 4-0 before scoring in the bottom of the fifth.
Proctor and Franke both walked, and Brey doubled to left to bring home Proctor and put runners on second and third. But a strikeout ended the inning with Armstrong trailing 4-1.
Centennial added a run in the sixth and five runs in the seventh.
Franke finished 2-for-3, and Brey was 3-for-4 at the plate.
Dylan Inniger took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings, striking out three.
Hubbard struck out one and allowed a hit in one inning, and Proctor pitched a scoreless inning, as well. Kaleb Pearson allowed a run on a hit and a walk in one inning, and Mundt struck out the only two batters he faced.
Franke allowed five runs on five hits in 1/3 of an inning.
Armstrong 5, Washburn 4
The Falcons scored all of their runs in the first inning, and the pitching did enough to hold on to the 5-4 win over Washburn on May 21.
Washburn scored all of its runs in the top of the third, but Mundt got out of the inning and ended up earning the win on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on 10 hits and a walk, striking out one.
Hubbard closed the game for the two-inning save, walking one.
The offense did all of its damage in the bottom of the first. Pilon and Proctor both walked to put two on with no outs, and Franked doubled to right field to score Pilon.
Brey followed with a double to bring home Proctor and Franke, and Noah Weisjahn singled to put runners on the corners.
Kuempel picked up an RBI on a groundout to score Brey. That grounder also advanced Weisjahn to second base, where he later scored on a double to right by Mundt to make it 5-0.
