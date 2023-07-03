p227spthompson.JPG

Plymouth-native Race Thomspon playing for Armstrong against Robbinsdale Cooper during the 2016-17 season.

 (Sun Post file photo by Chris chesky)

Former Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcon and Plymouth-native Race Thompson has been signed to the New York Knicks summer league roster for the 2023 NBA Summer League, which is held in the NBA offseason.

Teams play four games before being seeded into a tournament during the NBA Summer League, which begins July 7 in Las Vegas. The tournament stage begins July 15.

