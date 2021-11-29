Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka has had a storied history in the PI state adapted soccer tournament, but the last time the Robins raised the championship plaque was back in 2014.
That all changed Nov. 20 as the second seeded co-op – which includes Armstrong, Cooper, Hopkins and Mound Westonka high schools and Sandberg and Plymouth middle schools – defeated defending champion and top-seeded Dakota United 7-5 in the finals for the ninth state title in program history.
The Robins led 4-1 at halftime, but Dakota United clawed back to get to within one goal before Jose Leon Estrada scored twice to push the lead to 6-3. Estrada, who also scored and assisted on another goal in the first half, added his fourth goal late in the second half.
Marcus Brady scored twice in the win, and Ava Hetteen also scored. Calvin Bauman had an assist.
Sam Gerten had two goals and three assists for the Hawks, and Fiona Sitzmann scored three times.
Mark Cleveland had 17 saves to help preserve the state championship. Amisha Etter had 13 for Dakota United.
Estrada scored two other goals in a 4-2 win over Anoka-Hennepin in the semifinals. The Robins led 3-1 at halftime and hung on to the lead with Cleveland stopping 32 shots, Austin Swanson saved 30 on the other side.
Hetteen and Brady also scored goals in the win, and Hetteen had two assists, as well.
Edgar Kinanga, Hetteen and Cleveland were also named to the Wells Fargo All-Tournament team for the Robins.
This was the first adapted state tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the floor hockey tournament in March 2020, and it led to only six teams being in the league in 2021.
Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka earned a first-round bye with a 5-0 record, all wins over the Mustangs in the regular season.
This was the 23rd state appearance for the Robins – including four before Hopkins and Mound Westonka joined. And besides the nine state titles, the program also has seven runner-up finishes.
A Robbinsdale/White Bear co-op also won the Minnesota Association for Adapted Athletics League tournament title back in 1985 before the PI state meet was started.
