Park Center senior Alvin Vue attempts to get a takedown against Waconia's Riese White Feb. 28 in the Class 3A individual state wrestling meet at Xcel Energy Center. Vue lost the 120-pound match 5-0.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Park Center senior Alvin Vue battled through a lot of adversity to make state after injuries limited him to just 14 matches on the season.

Vue (10-5 overall) didn’t make it past his opening match in the AAA state individual wrestling tournament Feb. 28 inside Xcel Energy Center, but he did try until the final second ticked away.

Waconia senior Riese White (31-19) had about triple the matches under his belt this season, but Vue and White remained scoreless at the end of the first period.

White had an escape and a takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. That led Vue to get aggressive in the third period to attempt to get a takedown to get back in the match.

Vue shifted his feet and made attempts to catch White off guard, but White played defense well before getting an opening of his own for a takedown with 20 seconds left in the match.

Vue’s season and high school career ended in the 5-0 decision.

