Park Center seniors Ismael Kante (182) and Riley Johnson (heavyweight) are off to the Class 3A state tournament.
Kante won a section title, and Johnson ended up taking second overall Feb. 26 in the 5AAA section tournament at Rogers High School. They will join senior 126-pounder Rodiat Adeduntan who punched her ticket to the first Minnesota State High School League girls state tournament on Feb. 19.
Kante (28-3), who is ranked third in the state at 182 pounds, dominated his way to a section title with three pins.
Kante had three takedowns and a 2-point near fall before pinning Hopkins’ Amir Mansour in 2 minutes, 15 seconds. He then added four takedowns and a 3-point near fall before pinning Rogers’ Cole Hamilton in 3:22.
Kante won the section title with a pin over Osseo’s Vincent Toleno in 2:16. He had a takedown in the first period.
Johnson (32-8), who was ranked eighth in the state at heavyweight to start the day, had a little tougher road.
Johnson easily advanced to the semifinals with a pin over Osseo’s Alfredo Fowler in 18 seconds, but then ninth-ranked Luis Haro of Maple Grove was up next.
Johnson led 1-0 after two after an escape, but Haro tied it up early in the third. Johnson scored a takedown but then allowed another escape with 24 seconds left.
Up 3-2, Johnson was able to clinch a 5-2 win after a takedown with five seconds to go.
Johnson fell 2-0 to STMA’s Owen Barthel in the final, but Haro ended up taking third which clinched Johnson’s second-place spot and a state berth.
Seniors Kellen Kopp (220), DeCarlon Henderson (170) and Samson Oyedokun (138) and junior Kehinde Shodiya (145) all just missed state berths. Kopp (23-5) and Henderson (31-8) both earned third-place finishes but weren’t able to get a second-place wrestleback. Oyedokun (30-9) and Shodiya (9-12) both took fourth.
Senior Mark Haba (160), freshmen Mohamed Bamba (195) and Avery Phillips (120), eighth-grader Jackson Sanders (132) and seventh-grader Alex Brennan (106) also reached the podium. Haba (25-15) and Sanders (11-15) both took fifth. Bamba (17-15) needed a win in the consolation bracket to end up sixth, and Brennan (1-8) and Phillips (7-8) both took sixth due to byes in the consolation bracket.
Eighth-grader Jacob Hansen (152) also participated, finishing 9-13 this season.
Kopp started off with a pin against Armstrong’s Devin Lopez in 1:50. He had four takedowns, a 3-point near fall and a 2-point near fall before the pin.
Kopp was then pinned by Wayzata’s Dominic Heim in 52 seconds in the semifinals but bounced back with a pin in 2:44 against Maple Grove’s Ayden Gunville in the consolation semifinals. Kopp had a reversal in the first period against Gunville.
Kopp continued his winning ways with a 4-3 decision against STMA’s Marcus Mueller in the third-place match. Kopp trailed 3-1 in the third but had an escape and a takedown to get the win.
Kopp didn’t get a second-place wrestleback because Heim lost a 13-3 major decision to Osseo’s Jacob Meissner in the final.
Henderson started off his bracket with a pin over Armstrong’s Fred Dassin in 5:35. Henderson had two takedowns and a 2-point near fall, leading 7-0 before the pin.
Henderson fell in a 15-1 major decision against STMA’s Byron Sauvy in the semifinals, but Henderson would win his final two matches.
He pinned Maple Grove’s Julian Stevens in 1:12 in the consolation semifinals, earning two takedowns before the pin, and he pinned Osseo’s Matthew Grassie in 2:13 in the third-place match. Henderson was up 6-0 in Grassie before the pin with a takedown, a reversal and a 2-point near fall.
Wayzata’s Adam Cherne ended up winning 8-2 against Sauvy in the final, so Henderson did not get a second-place wrestleback.
Oyedokun dominated Rogers’ Chris Dietl in a 9-1 major decision to open his tournament. He had two takedowns, a reversal and a 2-point near fall.
Oyedokun nearly made the final but ended up falling 5-3 to Wayzata’s Charles Petit in the semifinals. Oyedokun had an early takedown and led 3-2 after two periods, but an escape and a takedown by Petit in the third proved to be the deciding factors.
Oyedokun did pin Osseo’s Carter Williams in 1:21 in the consolation semifinals with a takedown a 3-point near fall scored before the pin, but he eventually fell 9-4 to STMA’s Eli Davis 9-4 in the third-place match.
Davis ended up making state with a 4-1 win over Petit in the second-place wrestleback, so even if Oyedokun won, he wouldn’t have had a wrestleback due to Petit’s 1-0 loss to Maple Grove’s Max Johnson in the final.
Shodiya would have gotten a wrestleback had he won his third-place match, however.
Shodiya started the day with a 56-second pin against Rogers’ Jase Carlson following a quick takedown, but he fell to eventual champion STMA’s Cole Becker in the semifinals, getting pinned in 1:25.
Shodiya just earned a pin as the buzzer sounded in the first period against Maple Grove’s Noah Fox to make the third-place match, but he fell 12-7 to Osseo’s Kenrick Kisch to end up fourth.
Shodiya had a takedown to start before allowing a reversal. Trailing 7-3 in the third, Shodiya scored two takedowns to cut the deficit to two but that was as close as he got in the loss.
Haba was pinned by eventual state qualifier Hopkins’ Patrick Kubisa in 4:52 to start his day. He later pinned Osseo’s Devin Williams in 40 seconds in the fifth-place match.
Sanders started his tournament getting pinned by Wayzata’s Andrew Larson in 1:33. He later pinned Hopkins’ Aidan Burgett in 49 seconds in the fifth-place match.
Bamba needed a 6-3 win over Armstrong’s Joseph Longen in the consolation bracket to help him get on the podium. The match was tied 3-3 after two, but Bamba had an escape and a takedown in the third.
