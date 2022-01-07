Park Center wrestling looks to have a solid team for 2021-22 once rosters are finalized and eligibility is figured out.
The Pirates are expected to have several state hopefuls including seniors Ismael Kante, Kellen Kopp, Adem Adeboye and Samson Oyedokun.
All four made it to the 5AAA-6AAA state individual prelims last season in a format created to help allow schools to follow the COVID-19 protocols and to limit numbers as the actual state meet was at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
This season, with the state tournament once again at Xcel Energy Center, the format is expected to return to normal with two individuals from each weight class in each section making state.
Kante, who is ranked ninth at 195 pounds this season, finished fourth in the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims last season at 170 pounds. He finished with 20 wins, including 12 pinfalls.
Kopp was also fourth at the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims at 220 pounds. He ended with 22 wins, including 11 pinfalls.
Oyedokun finished sixth in the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims and ended with 13 wins, including five pinfalls. Adeboye was injured for much of the season, but he had four wins at the end to make it to the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims.
Other important pieces from last season that should be back are seniors Rodiat Adeduntan (126), DeCarlon Henderson (160), Mark Haba (170) Deric Castillo (182), Sam Paye (heavyweight) and Riley Johnson (heavyweight).
Henderson had 17 wins, including six pinfalls, and Castillo had eight wins. Adeduntan collected five wins. All three wrestled in the 5AAA section meet.
Johnson collected 12 wins, and Paye added four wins. Haba had two wins.
Eighth-grader Jackson Sanders also wrestled in the 5AAA section meet at 120 pounds. He had six wins last season.
Freshman Mohamed Bamba added six wins at 182 pounds, and eighth-grader Jacob Hansen has three wins at 160 pounds. Freshmen Oscar Helgeson (170) and AJ Lawson (220) are also expected to return.
Numbers seem to be high too as several newcomers were added to the roster.
At 106 pounds, the Pirates add eighth-grader Kai Beattie and seventh-grader Alex Brennan. Eighth-grader Payton Syder joins at 120, and senior Deja Moua, freshman Eden Khang and seventh-grader Griffen Ford are at 126.
Freshman Avery Phillips and eighth-grader Jonas King are at 132, and sophomore Jeries White (138) and junior Kehinde Shodiya (145) are also with the team.
Eighth-graders Nathan Inthisone and Roosevelt Williams are listed at 152, and freshman LaDondre Hubbard-Rivera is at 160. Junior St. Joshua Johnson, freshman Sean Everett and eighth-grader John James Grim Htoo are at 170, and sophomore Dave Kargbo, freshmen Temiloluwa Afolabi and Harrison Lewis and eighth-grader Dakari Carter are at 182.
Eighth-graders Yogen Hanuman and Adam Verkuilen and seventh-grader Samouka Kanneh are at 195, and junior Eli Bridges and eighth-grader Miles Maxey are listed at 220. Senior Noah Clough, junior William Russell and freshman Roy Ken Thao-Moua are at heavyweight.
Whichever newcomer can help will only add to the depth of the team. But there are some notable spots that will need to be filled.
Senior Steven Dolomengi, who took sixth in the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims last season at 113 pounds, was not listed on the roster.
Graduates Jason Somers (16 wins) and Victor Perez-Meza (17 wins) were at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively, last season.
Section preview
Park Center plays in the challenging 5AAA section with St. Michael Albertville, Wayzata, Osseo, Maple Grove, Rogers, Armstrong and Hopkins.
St. Michael-Albertville was ranked first in the Dec. 9 rankings, and Wayzata was ranked 10th.
STMA has 12 wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes. Senior Cole Becker (152), juniors Parker Janssen (138), Mason Mills (113), sophomore Jed Wester (160) and freshman Landon Robideau (126) are all ranked first.
Senior Caleb Thoennes (132) is ranked second, and senior Owen Barthel (heavyweight) is ranked third. Sophomore Ian Schultz (120) and eighth-grader Chase Mills (106) are both ranked sixth, and senior Jimmy Heil (170), junior Bryon Sauvy (182) and sophomore Eli Davis (145) are all ranked ninth.
Becker will be looking to win another state title after winning it all at 128 pounds a season ago.
Wester was a state runner-up at 145 pounds last season, and Janssen was a state runner-up at 126. Robideau was a state runner-up at 120, and Thoennes was a state runner-up at 113.
Mason Mills was third at 106.
Wayzata has five wrestlers ranked. Sophomores Luke Koenen (106), Logan Swenson (120) and Dominic Heim (220) are all ranked second. Juniors Kyler Wong (145) and Adam Cherne (170) are both ranked third.
Swenson was a state runner-up at 106 pounds last season. Cherne took fourth at 160, and Heim finished fifth at 182.
Osseo and Maple Grove each have three ranked wrestlers.
Senior Jacob Meissner will be looking to defend his state title at 220 pounds, and he is ranked first this season. Senior Aidan Wayne is ranked fifth at 195 pounds, and senior John Lundstrom is ranked sixth at 152 pounds.
Maple Grove junior Max Johnson (145) and freshman Ben Schultz (152) are both ranked fourth, and senior Luis Haro is ranked sixth at heavyweight.
Rogers has two ranked wrestlers. Senior Isaiah Brown is ranked sixth at 182, and senior Max Ricks is ranked ninth at 126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.