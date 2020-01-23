Park Center wrestling improved to 11-2 overall in duals this season after sweeping Ogilvie and Armstrong in a triple dual Jan. 16 at Armstrong.
The Pirates won 42-31 against a short-handed Falcons team and added a 51-26 win over Ogilvie. But there were several close matches that made it to the second or third period, especially against Ogilvie.
“We need those types of matches,” coach Justin Miller said. “Those are great for us – where we can wrestling into the second and third period and maybe we don’t win, but in some matches we are able to get to the bonus points – get to a major decision or get a pin out of it.
“And those matches help us grow so much, because we are out there wrestling and those guys are making us work for it.”
Sophomore Samson Oyedokun was in one of the closer matches against Ogilvie sophomore Rhett Hudoba at 132 pounds. The two exchanged takedowns in the second period, and Hudoba tied the match with an escape in the third, with the match at 4-4 with under a minute to go.
Samson Oyedokun was able to get a takedown and find an opening for a cradle on the edge that led to a pin in 5 minutes, 23 seconds, which gave the Pirates a 15-9 lead in the dual.
“Man, what a killer mentality to go out there and get that pin,” Miller said. “To me, that’s the standout performance of the day for sure.”
Senior Zeph Yang followed with a pin over Ogilvie sophomore Greyson Pike in 30 seconds at 138 pounds, but junior Victor Perez-Meza’s comeback attempt at 145 pounds against Ogilvie junior Ethan Warren ended in a 22-5 technical fall.
Perez-Meza held a 3-2 lead in the first period after a takedown, and he earned a takedown early in the second period to cut his deficit to 8-5. But Warren was able to control the rest of the match with four near falls.
Senior Jonathan Oyedokun was then pinned in 32 seconds by junior Beau Burk at 152 pounds that cut the Pirates’ lead to 21-20.
But the next five wins for Park Center were all by pin that helped clinch the dual.
Sophomore Ismael Kante pinned freshman Ethan Houtsma in 3:28 at 160 pounds. Kante had two takedowns and a 2-point near fall in the first period before adding two more takedowns in the second period.
Senior Gbolahan Oyetunde dropped down from 182 to 170 and pinned eighth-grader Owen Heins in 3:32. Oyetunde trailed 2-0 early before scoring a reversal and a 2-point near fall.
A reversal and a 3-point near fall in the second period led to the pin.
Sophomore Amarion Carter also dropped down a weight class and earned a pin over senior Hunter Anderson in 1:23. He had a takedown and a 2-pointer near fall before the pin.
Miller said both are wrestling “great.”
Sophomore Kellen Kopp pinned freshman Landen Halvorson in 1:58 at 195 pounds. Kopp earned a takedown and was able to get the pin before the first-period buzzer.
“(Kopp) is just coming back from an injury, so for him to get a win tonight and a pin out there in that match is good for him,” Miller said.
Sophomore Adam Adeboye closed the dual with a pin over Ogilvie junior Riley Lambert in 1:01. Earlier in the dual, sophomore Steven Dolomengi won a 6-1 decision over seventh-grader Kage Maciej with three takedowns.
Jonathan Oyedokun did win a 7-1 decision over Armstrong sophomore Amauri Easley at 152 pounds. He had a takedown in the first period and added a reversal and a 3-point near fall in the second period.
Carter’s other win at 182 was a 4-0 decision over Armstrong freshman Andrew Hunter, scoring takedowns in the first and third period.
Senior Alvin Vue was once again out of the lineup with an injury. He missed about a month earlier in the season before coming back with a first-place finish in the BCCA invite on Jan. 4 and earning a win in a dual against Rogers on Jan. 10.
But he reinjured himself and looks to be out for a week or two. The rest of the team is fairly healthy.
There is still a lot of room for improvement with about a month until sections, but Miller said that individuals will get better little-by-little.
“From week-to-week until sections, we’ll make little gains that are going to make big differences,” Miller said. “We are going to grow. We are going to be a better team in a month-and-a-half or so when we get to sections.”
