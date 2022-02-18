The senior class for the 2021-22 Park Center wrestling team is really starting to hit its stride this season as the 5AAA section tournament approaches.
Coach Justin Miller said the goal is to get as many through to the state tournament as possible, and he feels that several have very good chances to push for those berths, even with the format reverting back to normal after last season’s pandemic changes.
Those seniors definitely strutted their stuff in a 59-18 win over Champlin Park Feb. 11 at Park Center High School.
“They’ve just stuck it out, and they’ve worked their butts off in the offseason,” Miller said. “They bought in during the season, and they were on that cusp last year making that state prelim tournament that they had … but now that we are back at the regular format, we are expecting to put a handful of these seniors into the state tournament and not only that but are also hoping to see them do pretty well there and get a couple of guys on the podium.”
Senior Samson Oyedokun dominated senior AJ Nabozny in the 138-pound match, which ended in a pin in 3 minutes, 59 seconds.
Oyedokun had five takedowns in the match, constantly scoring and letting Nabozny escape to get more points and to wear him down.
Senior Mark Haba also earned a pin, defeating junior Heynek Ortiz in 1 minute, 32 seconds. Haba had two takedowns before the pin.
Senior DeCarlon Henderson won a 16-6 major decision over sophomore Mitch Knight at 170 pounds. Henderson had eight takedowns in the first two periods.
Senior Ismael Kante, who is ranked third overall in Class 3A at 182 pounds, also showed off his takedown skills with a 24-9 technical fall win over sophomore Victor Ortiz.
Kante had 11 takedowns and a 2-point near fall, constantly on the attack in neutral position.
Senior Kellen Kopp added a pin over junior Mason McShane in 3:59 at 195 pounds.
Kopp was on his way to a technical fall but scored the pin just before the end of the second period. He had two takedowns and three near falls with a fourth being canceled out by the pin.
Senior heavyweight Riley Johnson, who is ranked eighth in Class 3A, closed the dual with a 9-2 win over sophomore Isaiah Wright.
Johnson had three takedowns and a near fall but allowed an escape near the end of the third period and couldn’t get the takedown for the major decision.
Seniors Rodiat Adeduntan (126) and Sam Paye (220) added wins by forfeit in the match, as did eighth-grader Jackson Sanders (132).
Junior Kehinde Shodiya also earned a win at 145 pounds, pinning sophomore Nikabu Bagana in 1 minute, 10 seconds.
Freshman Avery Phillips added a 20-4 technical fall win over freshman Khoi Tran at 120 pounds. Phillips had six takedowns and three near falls.
