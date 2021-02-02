Park Center wrestling is dealing with a few challenges this season with the COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances, such as families moving or students taking jobs, affecting the overall numbers in the program.
Instead of 30-40 wrestlers in the program, there are just 21 active on the roster right now.
There are a few positives to having a larger coaching staff and less wrestlers at the moment in that some wrestlers are getting more attention from coaches. And also, the numbers do allow for most or all of the team to fit in the room despite the pandemic precautions.
“We are just that much more connected with each other,” coach Justin Miller said. “We are trying to focus on the positive things and really give our best coaching to the kids that are showing up and are here for us.”
There has been one early surprise in senior Jason Somers. Somers, who was also a cross country captain, recently earned a captain title on the team with his hard work in the first few weeks of the season.
This is his first year starting for the varsity squad at 152 pounds, but he has been with the program for five years.
Somers went 2-0 Jan. 23 in a triple dual against Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy and Minneapolis Washburn. He won his first match of the day by injury default but went up 5-0 after a takedown and a 3-point near fall – nearly earning the pin before the buzzer sounded.
Somers did earn that pin in his second match against BCCA, going up 6-2 with two reversals and a 2-point near fall before the pin in 3 minutes, 4 seconds.
“He is a super hard worker, very dedicated – a coachable, great kid ,” Miller said. “He is just a sharp kid, and I think out of my entire team, he has probably been the best surprise for us.
“He started out really strong, and I think it is just because of his background in cross country and being a well-conditioned athlete and just being engaged mentally.”
Like many teams, there is also some rust to deal with since practices resumed on Jan. 4 following a six-week pause. Somers has started well, but the rest of the team has needed a little bit of time to begin to get back into the swing of things.
But that also meant that the usual practices were not happening for a long period of time, and everyone is starting out a little behind from where they usually would be at the end of January.
“Pretty much everybody is rusty, and I feel like they kind of lost some of that conditioning edge over the last month-and-a-half being inactive,” coach Justin Miller said. “It has been a bit rough for the rest of the team, kind of reacclimating to the workload and just the strain that wrestling puts on your body.
“I feel like we are just now starting to get over that hump, where we are starting to shake off the rust and the lack of conditioning that they had and lack of wrestling activity.”
There were others that earned wins Saturday in the triple dual. Seventh-grader Jackson Sanders won a 9-4 decision over Washburn’s Dominic Morton at 126 pounds, and senior Victor Perez-Meza earned a pin in 1:50 against Washburn and held on for a 6-3 decision against BCCA’s Jefferson Johnson – both at 160 pounds.
Junior Kellen Kopp pinned BCCA’s Tyler David at 220 pounds in 1:57, and junior heavyweight Sam Paye jumped out to a 6-2 lead over BCCA’s Enriquez-Lopez with two takedowns and two escapes before earning a pin in 3:33.
Sanders and Paye also lost matches. Sanders was pinned by BCCA’s Timothy Hubers in 1:59 at 126 pounds, and Paye fell in an 11-0 major decision to Washburn’s Vincent Gladbach.
Junior Riley Johnson did win two heavyweight junior varsity matches, as well. He pinned Washburn’s Greg Booker in 1:06, and he pinned BCCA’s Chyance Henry in 56 seconds.
Seventh-grader Jacob Hansen won a JV match against BCCA by pinfall in 48 seconds at 145 pounds.
There were also several forfeits that Park Center was able to win, including two for junior Ismael Kante in the triple dual.
The challenge of not having control over the schedule due to the pandemic – with mostly conference duals and area teams joining triple duals – has also made things tough. Some wrestlers may not get as much mat time in matches because of that.
But Miller said he is taking everything on an individual basis. Some wrestlers learn better and improve with practices, and others do need more mat time. But the easiest thing to control is with the intensity in the practice room.
The Pirates have been averaging three forfeits – and sometimes have had five forfeits – per dual. But Miller said that the coaches are not putting too much emphasis on circumstances out of their control, pushing the message that if making weight in order to gain a forfeit win is what is going to help the team, then that is what is going to be expected.
“It is hard to overcome, but the message that we try to send home to the kids is that regardless of the forfeit or regardless of whether it is a top opponent in the state or not, we want them to just be focused on themselves, their own development and getting better,” Miller said. “When they do that, the team aspect usually takes care of itself.”
Wrestling partners are key with simulated matches, and for a wrestler like Kante – who is ranked ninth at 170 pounds – coaches sometimes need challenge in the room and help with getting everyone playing at their best level possible.
“Stuff like that is important,” Miller said. “Paying attention to their needs – whether it is competing more in practice when they need it or pulling back.”
