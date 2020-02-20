Park Center wrestling had a tough draw with the No. 5 seed Feb. 14 in the 5AAA team section tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Pirates not only had to squeak by fourth-seeded Osseo, but they also had to get by top-seeded and second-ranked STMA in the semifinals. Park Center accomplished one of those feats with a 41-35 win over the Orioles in the quarterfinals, but the Knights proved to be too much in a 64-6 loss.
Bonus points were the key in the quarterfinals with the Pirates winning seven matches against Osseo. Six of the wins were by pinfall, and the other was due to a disqualification. Park Center did have a point deducted from the final score for misconduct.
The turning point was senior Lucas Lee’s match against Caidon Williams at 152 pounds. Lee and Williams were battling in the second period with reversals and near falls nearly leading to pins for both.
The match ended in a scary moment, however, when Williams picked up Lee and smashed him to the mat with Lee’s head and neck in an awkward position. Lee was tested for a concussion and had a cut on his left eye, and the match was ultimately stopped.
But six points were awarded for Lee after it was deemed that Williams used an illegal move that led to the injury.
Sophomore Ismael Kante won the next match at 160 pounds by pin in 3 minutes, 3 seconds over Jacobe Jackson, and sophomore Kellen Kopp added a pin over Jahleel Moore in 2:52 at 195 to clinch the dual.
Eighth-grader Olivia Sackor opened the dual with a pin over Alexander True in 1:35 at 106 pounds. Senior Alvin Vue later pinned Peter Hollingshead in 1:26 at 120, and senior Zeph Yang pinned Kenrick Kisch in 1:02 at 132.
Senior Jonathan Oyedokun pinned Dylan Jackson in 3:01 at 145.
The Pirates would just win two matches against STMA.
Jonathan Oyedokun won a 4-3 decision over Ken Stahl at 152 pounds. Oyedokun had a takedown in the first and second periods, and Stahl had three total escapes. The two grappled for two minutes in the third period and neither could score.
Sophomore Adam Adeboye won a 4-1 decision over Owen Barthel at heavyweight. Adeboye had a reversal in the final 20 seconds of the second period, and he added a takedown in the third period.
Sophomore Sam Paye almost won at 220 pounds against Toby Dehn. Paye had two escapes and was tied before a stalling penalty led to a 3-2 loss.
MWCA girls state
Junior Hanan Daud, sophomore Rodiah Adeduntan and Sackor all placed Feb. 1 in the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association state girls championships.
Adeduntan took runner-up at 120 pounds. She won a 6-0 decision over Cambridge-Isanti’s Jordan Goodman in the semifinals and dropped a 9-0 major decision to Eagan’s Analise Hiltner in the final.
Daud was third at 132 pounds. She won an 8-2 decision over Roosevelt’s Erin Grub.
Sackor also took third at 106 pounds. She pinned Minneapolis Southwest’s Noah Gramentz in 2:38 and teammate Molly Helgeson in 1:13 to make the semifinals.
Sackor lost a 19-7 major decision to New Prague’s Ava Bruegger in the semifinals but bounced back with an 8-7 win over South Saint Paul’s Gisele Gallegos in the third-place match.
