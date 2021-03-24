Park Center juniors Kellen Kopp (220) and Ismael Kante (170) both advanced to third-place matches March 20 in the 5AAA-6AAA individual state prelims at St. Michael-Albertville.
Kopp lost a tough 12-8 decision against Waconia senior Sam McEnelly, and Kante dropped a close 10-7 decision to Waconia sophomore Alex Riley to close both of their seasons.
Kopp pinned Eden Prairie sophomore Luc Bouchard in 2 minutes, 35 seconds to open the meet before being pinned by the defending state champion Hopkins senior R.J. Chakolis in 3:59 in the semifinals.
Kopp pinned Minneapolis South junior Rey Saice in 1:52 in the consolation semifinals.
Kante started the meet with an 11-2 major decision win over Minnetonka junior Alejandro Torbenson, and he was edged 8-3 in the semifinals against STMA senior Owen Vike.
Kante pinned Minneapolis South junior Rio Starr in 3:58 in the consolation semifinals.
Juniors Steven Dolomengi (113) and Samson Oyedokun (138) both started the meet with quarterfinals losses before both earned wins in the consolation bracket.
Dolomengi pinned Eden Prairie seventh-grader Justice Bates in 5:58 before being pinned by Chaska-Chanhassen seventh-grader Michael Gillette in 3:04 in the consolation semifinals.
Oyedokun won a 16-3 major decision against Waconia sophomore Andrew Torres before dropping a 10-0 major decision against Osseo junior John Lundstrom.
Senior Jason Somers (145) and junior heavyweight Adam Adeboye also competed in the meet.
5AAA section
The Pirates competed in the 5AAA individual section March 17 at St. Michael-Albertville with a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the top two finishers in each weight class advancing to state, the top four in each weight class advanced to the state preliminaries – which were also broken down into sections with the qualifiers of 5AAA taking on the qualifiers of 6AAA on March 20.
There also weren’t any section finals or other place matches this season. The winners of the semifinals automatically advanced to state, and the losing wrestlers had wrestlebacks to determine the other state qualifiers.
Kopp was the lone Park Center wrestler to not need a wrestleback. He pinned Rogers senior Alex Emmrich in 1:44 and then won a tough 10-6 decision against Armstrong senior Sean Wright.
Oyedokun won a 5-4 decision against Rogers sophomore Ty Cassidy in his quarterfinals match, and he later pinned Maple Grove senior Noah Bourgeois in 2:58 in the consolation semifinals to advance to state.
Somers made state with a 12-1 major decision over Rogers junior Kaden Carlson. He also pinned Armstrong senior Brendon Ha in 5:49 in the quarterfinals.
Kante pinned Cooper senior Deante Porter in 1:50 to make state. He also pinned Armstrong senior Noah Lindgren in 46 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Adeboye edged Cooper junior Khaden Dorsey 4-2 to make state. He also won 7-1 against Rogers senior Jason Anderson.
Dolomengi pinned Rogers seventh-grader Jase Carlson in 1:37 in his quarterfinals match, but despite losing in the semifinals, he advanced to state with a bye in the wrestleback.
Senior Victor Perez-Meza had a chance to make state at 152 pounds, but he was pinned by STMA junior Jimmy Heil in 3:10.
Junior DeCarlon Henderson also had a chance at 160 pounds, but he fell 7-0 to STMA senior Jon Mlsna.
Juniors Rodiat Adeduntan (126) and Deric Castillo (182) and seventh-grader Jackson Sanders (120) also competed.
