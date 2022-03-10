Park Center seniors Ismael Kante and Riley Johnson closed their high school careers on the biggest stage March 4-5 at the Class 3A wrestling tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Kante (33-7 overall) ended up reaching the podium, taking fifth overall at 182 pounds. Johnson nearly kept his medal hopes alive in the consolation wrestleback, but he fell a little short.
Kante took on Waconia junior Alex Riley in the consolation semifinals on March 5, and he fell just short of making the third-place match in a 3-2 loss.
And there was also a scary moment when Kante went down hard on the mat and was in pain, needing attention for the full injury time. Kante was able to shake off the injury and score a takedown late in the second period.
But Riley, who took third overall, held on in the third period. That meant Kante would be in the fifth-place match later against Hastings junior Jericho Cooper.
Kante did not look injured in that match, jumping up 2-0 early with a takedown and adding two more takedowns, a 2-point near fall and an escape in a 9-0 major decision.
Kante celebrated the win by pumping his arms in the air. Only a few wrestlers can say they ended their high school careers with a win at state.
Kante started the tournament with a 4-0 win over Bemidji junior Barrick Nelson on March 4, scoring two takedowns. And he nearly advanced past Anoka senior Jaden Burandt in the quarterfinals, falling just short in an 8-6 loss in sudden-victory overtime.
Kante and Burandt were tied 3-3 after two periods, and Kante cut Brandt loose to start the third, going down 5-4.
Kante was able to get the takedown with 40 seconds left to take a one-point lead, but Brandt earned an escape with 18 seconds left to force overtime.
Burandt, who ended up fourth overall, was able to get the winning takedown 11 seconds into overtime.
That meant Kante had to come back for a consolation wrestleback against Mounds View senior Brady Alquist to try and keep his season alive.
Kante didn’t waste time dominating with a takedown in each period and an escape to win 7-0.
Kante then needed to win one more match early on March 5 to guarantee a medal. He once again had success with an 8-1 win over Shakopee senior Cole Sutrick in the consolation quarterfinals.
Kante led by one after two periods, and he escaped in 10 seconds to open the third and added a takedown and a 3-point near fall to clinch the win.
Johnson (30-11) had a much tougher time in the heavyweight bracket on March 4. He first had to take on St. Thomas Academy senior Leo Bluhm in the prelims, and he had a tough second period by allowing an escape, a takedown and a 3-point near fall.
Bluhm added a reversal in the third before pinning Johnson in 4 minutes, 44 seconds. Bluhm ended up winning his next match and took fourth in the tournament, so Johnson did get a wrestleback against Farmington senior Andrew Keeler.
Johnson battled Keeler for six minutes but fell 1-0. The only point was an escape by Keeler early in the second period.
Keeler ended up beating Bluhm in the third-place match, so both of Johnson’s losses at state were against wrestlers who reached the podium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.