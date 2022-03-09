Park Center is a part of the history books after senior Rodiat Adeduntan advanced to the first-ever Minnesota State High School League-sanctions girls state wrestling tournament.
Adeduntan made more history by taking home the first girls silver medal in school history March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Adeduntan was able to participate in the March of Champions before the state finals and be introduced to thousands of fans before her 126-pound match against Shakopee junior Joel Makem began.
Makem (17-2) was Adeduntan’s opponent in the section 5-8 meet as well with Makem winning that match 5-0.
Makem once again proved to be a difficult matchup, as a reversal in the second period later led to a pin in 3 minutes, 48 seconds.
But Adeduntan (5-11) and Makem were scoreless after the first period, and there were a few opportunities for takedowns that could have turned the tide in the match.
In the end, however, Adeduntan had to settle for silver despite having a goal to earn gold at state.
Regardless of the finish, Adeduntan was guaranteed a medal and ended up a state runner-up on a historic night – wrestling on the biggest stage and getting on the podium with a swarm of media and the roar of the crowd in an inaugural girls tournament that will be later seen as a pioneering moment in the state.
That was something Adeduntan said she wanted to experience back when she watched Park Center’s Alvin Vue at state.
And it wasn’t easy. Adeduntan had to win a tough semifinal match against Centennial junior Jaden Ruegsegger (9-13).
Adeduntan started that match strong with a takedown and a 2-point near fall, but a reversal by Ruegsegger kept it close after one.
Adeduntan led 6-4 after two periods after she and Ruegsegger traded a takedown and a reversal, respectively.
And coach Justin Miller had Adeduntan go neutral at the start of the third period, which awarded an escape to Ruegsegger and made it 6-5.
Adeduntan scored a takedown early in the third, and then cut Ruegsegger loose again. Miller kept telling her to trust in her move and to close out the match.
Adeduntan scored another takedown and was off to the first-ever 126-pound state girls final.
While a little upset following the defeat to Makem in the state final a little later, Adeduntan cracked a smile on the podium.
Because while she didn’t achieve gold, Adeduntan will forever be in the lore of Park Center wrestling as the first girl in program history to take home a state medal. And that will no doubt inspire the next group of girls to get on the mat and reach the biggest stage in the future.
