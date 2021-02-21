Coach Justin Miller said he is very happy and excited where the Park Center wrestling team is at mid-way through February.
There are several wrestlers that are starting to stand out on the team, and several others are showing off some potential.
Seniors Jason Somers (145 pounds) and Victor Perez-Meza (152 pounds) and juniors Samson Oyedokun (138 pounds), Ismael Kante (170 pounds), Kellen Kopp (195 pounds) and DeCarlon Henderson (160 pounds) are all wrestlers that Miller said he wouldn’t count out from making a deep run in the section tournament.
“They’re all hitting great strides,” Miller said. “They’re getting better every week. Seldomly, they will have a poor performance, but man, these guys are so solid mentally. They’re mature. They’re very coachable, and even in those moments, they come off the mat ready to learn and figure out what went wrong and address those issues in practice.”
Perez-Meza, in particular, has been showing off his potential. Over the weekend, he had three pins and a major decision to go 4-0 overall.
He pinned Monticello sophomore Griffin Fieldseth in 1 minute, 25 seconds and also pinned Maple Grove senior Mason Carter on Friday night. Perez-Meza pinned Edina senior Sam Seeger and won a 14-3 major decision over Roosevelt’s Isaak Larsen.
“He has just really mixed up his technique,” Miller said. “He’s just been showing great things in competition. He’s just wrestling hard from first whistle to last whistle. It really feels like he is starting to understand where he is good and figuring out how to tactically wrestle in those positions.”
Oyedokun has had a tough season with an injury limiting his time on the mat until a few weeks ago, and he has been battling some tough competition in his weight class.
But on Saturday, Oyedokun upset Edina senior Seth Nebel, who is ranked No. 9 at 132 pounds. The two wrestled at 138 pounds, and Oyedokun won 3-2.
He also had a couple of forfeit wins over the weekend, and he dropped a 7-6 decision to Maple Grove sophomore Max Johnson.
“His record definitely does not reflect on his skill set,” Miller said. “That was a huge, huge match for him on Saturday – getting the win over a ranked guy and affirming that, ‘Hey, you’re right there with these guys. You’re starting to hit your stride. You’re starting to figure out your style of wrestling.’
“It is just really exciting to see him start to find his form.”
Somers is another wrestler who is adding things every week, and Kante was ranked in the preseason top-10 at 170 pounds.
Somers had pins against Edina junior Lainden Johnson and Maple Grove senior Charlie Richards. He also had a forfeit win against Roosevelt and a 12-2 major decision loss to Monticello senior Jacob Cole.
Kante wrestled up to 182 pounds and pinned Maple Grove freshman Landon Dillon, Edina sophomore Charles Thorsen and Roosevelt’s Marlon Alfonso. He also had a forfeit win over Monticello.
Henderson pinned Edina senior Anthony Borchardt and wrestled up to 170 pounds to pin Maple Grove senior Mitchell Feinberg. He also had a forfeit win over Roosevelt and a 14-5 major decision loss to junior Alex Fearing.
As a team, the Pirates defeated Edina 45-34, Minneapolis Roosevelt 64-4 and tied Maple Grove 39-39 with the lone loss over the weekend to Monticello, 44-30.
Several wrestlers have been moving up-and-down weight classes this season, with the shortened season and only dual meets allowed due to the pandemic.
Besides Kante and Henderson, there were others who got into the lineup at a different spot than what they weighed in at.
Junior Riley Johnson is usually at 220 pounds, but he wrestled up at heavyweight since Sam Paye went down with an injury. Johnson is filling his spot until Paye comes back, and he has done well.
Johnson pinned Maple Grove sophomore Zeth Petrie and had a forfeit win against Roosevelt. He also had a pin win on junior varsity against Monticello.
Junior Derric Castillo has been on the team for three years, with injuries limiting his mat time. After he was cleared to come back from an injury, he was able to get into the lineup at 195 pounds, despite weighing in at 182 pounds.
Castillo earned an 8-5 win over Maple Grove sophomore Zach Nash and earned a pin over Edina sophomore Kenneth Braman. He also had a forfeit win over Roosevelt and was pinned in 2:56 against Monticello freshman Chris Perez.
The match against Perez was wild in the first period with both wrestlers putting the other on their back. Castillo was down 5-0 after a takedown and a 3-point near fall, but he came back to tie the match at 6-6 with a takedown and a near fall.
He was pinned in the second period after Castillo lost position and was put on his back.
“(Castillo’s) just a guy that, man, he fights like no other,” Miller said. “You can just kind of tell that when he goes out there that all thinking goes out the window, and he is just kind of in fight mode.”
Miller said that his mindset is inspiring because some wrestlers on the team overthink a little bit.
“We just need to get a little bit more time with him in the practice room – now that he is back from his injury – to sharpen some of his technique and hone in on some of the fundamentals,” Miller said.
Eighth-grader Mohamed Bamba was another wrestler who went up a weight class to 170. He was pinned in all three matches, but he also showed some fight, especially in the Monticello dual.
Bamba took on sophomore Mason Bauer and had two reversals in the second period and a 2-point near fall to tie Bauer at 7-7.
Bamba started on top in the third, but Bauer had a reversal and an eventual pin in 4:36.
Bamba, who is in his second year of wrestling, is a cousin of Kante’s, and Miller said that you can see some of that style in his double-leg takedowns and how he wrestles in space.
And because Monticello didn’t have a junior varsity wrestler at his weight, it was either wrestle at 170 on varsity or not at all. Bamba got ready and was in the match until the third, which is experience that Miller said should pay off in the long run.
And that is the big picture for Park Center when it comes to some younger wrestlers or those still on the cusp of making a move – learning from losses and trying to get better.
In the Maple Grove dual, Bamba was pinned, but if he fought to not be pinned, any other loss would have given Park Center a win instead of a tie.
It also helps to see a teammate show toughness in a difficult situation.
Somers was on his back against Monticello’s Cole for a good minute-and-a-half in the first period of his match, and he fought to stay alive and eventually made it through all three periods with a major decision loss.
That might not seem like much, but in terms of the team, that is two less points for Monticello.
“The easiest thing in the world is to just give up when you are on your back and to get off the mat and be done,” Miller said. “But we are asking for these guys to fight through those situations and not only to do it for the team but to do it for themselves and to do it for their pride and for being able to go home at least holding on to something, knowing they didn’t give up.
“Definitely having a captain in the spotlight in those types of situations and seeing them fight through it – man, it’s not ideal but it is good for the team to see that for sure.”
Junior Steven Dolomengi is another wrestler looking for some consistency. Miller said he is very explosive and can score at any moment while in the neutral position, but he needs to correct some mistakes against some tougher competition to get more wins.
Dolomengi pinned Edina eighth-grader Lincoln Gentry and had a forfeit win against Roosevelt. But he also was pinned by Maple Grove seventh-grader Connor Peterson and by Monticello seventh-grader Garett Bauer.
In the Monticello match, Dolomengi held a 6-5 lead before the pin.
Junior heavyweight Adam Adeboye returned from an injury and had a forfeit win over Monticello and an 18-7 major decision loss to Edina junior Gavin Falk.
For these guys and others like junior Rodiat Adeduntan and seventh-grader Jackson Sanders, the experience on the mat is going to be big later this season and into future years.
“There’s a lot less focus on the result and the outcome and there’s a lot more focus on the process of getting there and the things we need to do in practice to actually improve,” Miller said.
