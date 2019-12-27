Park Center wrestling is in the sixth year under coach Justin Miller, and he and his coaching staff are getting almost every 5AAA individual section wrestler back with another year under their belts.
The Pirates look to field a full lineup in duals, as well as, have a few wrestlers with state aspirations. And the depth of the team also looks strong as Park Center is looking to have a deep run in the team section tournament too.
“It’s the first time in a long time that we are bringing a team in that is more experienced than inexperienced,” Miller said. “It’s fun. It’s exciting to work with.”
Seniors Alvin Vue, Abel Vue, Zeph Yang, Jonathan Oyedokun, Osiris Moor, Gbolahan Oyetunde and Lucas Lee and sophomores Samson Oyedokun, Ismael Kante, Kellen Kopp, Amarion Carter, Sam Paye and Adam Adeboye all return this season.
Alvin Vue was next with 24 wins and came the closest to state with a third-place finish at sections. He is moving up from 113 to 120 pounds.
Yang had 26 wins and took sixth at individual sections and is moving up from 126 to 132 pounds this season.
Abel Vue took sixth at sections and finished with 20 wins. He is moving from 120 to 126 pounds. Moor was next with 16 wins, finishing eighth at sections, and is moving from 160 pounds to 170/182 pounds.
All three seniors are captains that have been with the program for six years.
“Definitely having that leadership is invaluable to us, and they are great wrestlers too,” Miller said. “They kind of have it all. They’re good kids. They’re great leaders. They have great character. They are great students, and they work their tails off.”
The Pirates also come into the season with a lot of depth to complement their captains, but it wasn’t always a strong point.
Historically, Park Center would put together a solid team about once a decade and make a run, but since Miller became coach six years ago, he said it’s been tough.
Miller’s coaching staff had to build every piece of the puzzle and targeted participation first. After the third year, it didn’t look great with 22 wrestlers on the team. But that’s when the breakthrough happened.
A good recruiting class led to more numbers, and now it is more common to see 40-plus wrestlers with the program.
“There’s competition at each weight class in the wrestling room,” he said. “We have a handful of injuries and sickness right now on the team but to be able to fill those weight classes is huge for us.”
Besides at 106 and 113 pounds, there is plenty of experience on the squad.
Kante had 15 wins and took sixth at sections last season. He is making a big leap from 138 to 160 pounds. But as a three-year wrestler, Miller said he is starting to step things up.
Oyetunde had 13 wins and was fourth at sections, He is going from 170 to 182 pounds. Miller said the four-year wrestler is also having a breakout season.
Both Kante and Oyetunde are 8-2 overall in their first 10 matches this season.
Samson Oyedokun had 12 wins and was sixth at sections. He is going from 132 to 138 pounds and is a second-year wrestler. But he wrestled year-round, so Miller expects a jump this year.
“He’s just a really talented kid,” Miller said. “He is just figuring out his style, and I think that once he hones in on some things, he is going to make some waves.”
Jonathan Oyedokun had 13 wins and took fifth at sections. He is moving up from 145 to 152/160 pounds.
Lee took fifth at sections and had nine wins. He is moving from 152 to 160 pounds. Carter finished eighth at sections and had seven wins. He was 195 pounds last season but can see time at 220 this year.
Kopp also had seven wins and is moving from 182 to 220 pounds, and Paye (four wins) and Adeboye (five wins) were both sixth at sections. Paye is going to split time at 220 and heavyweight, and Adeboye is a heavyweight.
Juniors Devon Xiong (126/132), Victor Perez-Meza (145 to 160) and Jason Somers (145); sophomores Rodiah Adeduntan (120 to 132 pounds), DeCarlon Henderson (160) and Kaivon Edwards (195/220); eighth-graders Cole Benske (106), Jereis White (106/113) and Emerson Flores (138/145); and seventh-graders Randy Smythe (145/152) and A.J. Lawson (182/195) are all newcomers that have seen some mat time already.
“We set goals as a team to get ourselves into a section finals dual meet, and we kind of know what we have to do to get there,” Miller said. “We have to clean up our wrestling a little bit. We can’t be getting pinned anymore.”
Opening the season
Park Center topped Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy 63-12 Dec. 12 in a dual meet.
Yang (132), Jonathan Oyedokun (152), Kante (160), Paye (220) and Adeboye (heavyweight) all earned pins, and Benske (106), White (113), Abel Vue (126), Oyetunde (182) and Carter all had forfeit wins.
Moor had a 10-7 decision over Kao Raduenz.
Park Center also took sixth Dec. 14 in the Delano Invitational with 113 points.
Zeph Yang (132) was 4-1 and took third with a win over Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Carson Amundson, and Abel Vue (126) was 3-1 and took third with a 6-4 sudden victory against Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Devin Steinhaus.
Paye (220) was also 3-1 and took third with a pin over Rogers’ Jason Anderson. Adam Adeboye (heavyweight) was 3-2 and took fifth with a 12-8 decision over St. Peter’s Nathan Pettis.
Oyetunde (182) finished 2-2 and took fourth, making the third-place match with a 12-6 decision over Rogers’ Thomas Gilmore. Kante (160) was also fourth with a 2-2 record, making the third-place match with a 6-4 win over teammate Lee.
Lee ended up 2-2 as well, taking fifth with a win over Becker’s John Stangler.
Samson Oyedokun finished fourth with a 2-2 record. He won a 7-3 decision over Becker’s Alex Lumley to make the third-place match.
The lineup isn’t exactly where it will be yet. Alvin Vue is out with an injury right now, and there might be some guys dropping down a weight class.
‘We really think that our strongest lineup will probably come together some time in January, once we get that weight allowance and our injuries heal up,” Miller said. “We are looking forward to that.”
