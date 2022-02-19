Park Center senior Rodiat Adeduntan has one major goal this month – become the first Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned 126-pound girls state wrestling champion.
This year’s season is historic in the state with a girls state wrestling tournament being added to the docket for the first time, and Adeduntan said she is ready to prove herself on the big stage.
“If I was to be anything other than a state champ, honestly, I’d be disappointed in myself,” Adeduntan said. “Everyone is going there to reach first place. I am not going just to be there. I am not going there just to qualify. I want to win the whole thing. I want to be on top of my bracket. I want to prove that I am the best 126 female wrestler in the state of Minnesota.”
First, Adeduntan has to get through the section 5-8 tournament Feb. 19 at Sartell High School.
There will be two girls advancing to state in each weight class at the tournament, with the state semifinals and finals being wrestling March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Adeduntan is no stranger to finishing at the top of the podium in a girls tournament. In the first MSHSL-sanctioned all girls Pine Island Tournament on Feb. 5, Adeduntan came in seeded fourth and went on to take first at 126 pounds with three pins and a major decision.
Adeduntan has also finished second twice in the last few seasons’ unofficial girls state wrestling tournament, and she essentially wrestles year-round, including freestyle tournaments with the Minnesota national team in the spring and summer.
“During sections, I feel like I’m definitely going to have to fight hard, definitely have to push through my brackets because it isn’t like they are giving me the easiest competition,” Adeduntan said. “I have a small idea who my competition could be because I was on the national team and a lot of female wrestlers were on the national team with me.”
Drawn to wrestling
Adeduntan started wrestling as a freshman after being coached in football by wrestling head coach Justin Miller.
She said he talked about wrestling a lot, and she liked his coaching style and the stories he told about the greatest of wrestling. And he would also allow her and some of the others to wrestle at practice for fun.
“So I was just like, ‘Yeah, this is a sport that I want to be a part of,’” Adeduntan said. “So me and some of the guys, we joined together. So far, the experience has been amazing. It has been tough because I have been wrestling guys a lot, but I feel like it’s prepared me a lot for when it comes to wrestling women.”
But the real joy came when former teammate Alvin Vue made the state tournament a few years ago, and Adeduntan, then a sophomore, got to go to the Xcel Energy Center to cheer him on.
She said it pumped her up to see and experience the atmosphere, and she started to imagine herself being there.
“I was like, ‘Man, I wish this was me. I wish I was in Alvin’s shoes,” Adeduntan said. “This year, I have the opportunity to wrestle at the Xcel Energy Center. I’m pumped up. I’m going to get to see some good female wrestlers too, so I am hyped.”
Ready for the challenge
Adeduntan is not just going into the section tournament with an outside chance to achieve her goals and dreams.
At the Pine Island invite, Adeduntan won a 12-2 major decision over Hastings’ Alisha Brown, who is 17-3. In the final, she pinned Ashley Bjork (Decorah, Iowa) in 3 minutes, 23 seconds. Bjork is 21-13 and was a state qualifier in Iowa this season.
“I feel like I am pretty dominant right now, especially against my female opponents,” Adeduntan said. “I feel like I have what it takes to actually be up there and be a champ.”
Miller said Adeduntan has been working hard – keeping herself healthy and getting down to a lower weight class. And she is also in the recruiting process to wrestle in college.
Adeduntan has over 10 wins this year and has won matches in boys dual meets, as well.
She is right there with the best girls in the state, and I think she 100 percent has what it takes to come home with a state title and to wrestle well at the state tournament,” Miller said.
Adeduntan is also looking to help continue to put Park Center on the map for sports, saying that in general, the school’s athletics are underrated.
And she is happy to be a part of a group of wrestlers that have high expectations for her to do well in the wrestling room and in matches, just like everyone else.
It is usually said that state championships are won in the wrestling room, and Adeduntan said that there are several wrestlers she enjoys sparring with to improve.
The numbers in the program at various weight classes sometimes has her take on less experienced wrestlers, but they make a pact to make each other better regardless of skill.
Adeduntan said she likes wrestling with eighth-grader Jackson Sanders because they are on similar levels with wrestling experience and technique.
Another wrestling room partner is senior Samson Oyedokun, though Adeduntan says she doesn’t practice with him as much as she wants to.
“Any time I do, I am really grateful because he is a completely better wrestler than me and I will admit that,” Adeduntan said. “And you know, sometimes it’s not bad to get beat on, especially when it is at practice, so I know what’s going on.”
A long time coming
Miller said that the MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament was a long time coming.
Minnesota is one of the later states to implement a sanctioned girls state tournament, and a lot of people are happy that it is finally starting to get going, he added.
There will be adjustments of course for the MSHSL and the Minnesota High School Wrestling Coaches Association once they can learn from how this year’s tournament goes, but Miller said this is huge for the sport.
“I am extremely excited for (Adeduntan), and all of the other girls – the girls that we are going to be up against,” Miller said. “Girls have been doing this for a long time, so for them to finally get the recognition they deserve and get the separation of divisions so they get to wrestle against other girls. It’s everything to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.