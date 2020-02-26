Park Center senior Alvin Vue is a six-year wrestler that has put in a lot of work in his high school wrestling career, but this season was even tougher with some nagging injuries keeping him out of several duals and meets.
But he fought through the adversity and came into the 5AAA section meet Feb. 22 at St. Michael-Albertville High School and did what he needed to do to advance to state at 120 pounds.
Alvin Vue (10-3) wasn’t in an easy bracket and needed to get by former state entrant Sam Essendrup of Rogers in the 120-pound semifinals. He scored an early takedown to gain momentum, and then he added another takedown late in the third period to clinch an 8-4 decision.
He later dropped a 4-0 match to STMA’s Jed Wester in the first-place match but still advanced to state as a runner-up when Essendrup won his third-place match.
“(Alvin) wrestled a quarter of his competitive schedule this year because of just nagging injuries that have kept him out,” coach Justin Miller said. “So the fact that he was able to get to sections, make state, show up, wrestle well, beat a former state entrant and get to state while still kind of dealing with the injuries and working through them is huge for him.”
Miller said that Alvin Vue expected to make it to state with all the work he has put in the past six years, including in the offseason.
He may not be 100 percent for the individual AAA state meet this weekend, but Miller said he is excited to see what he can do.
“It’s something that he is just going to have to work through until the season is over, and he has kind of just made up his mind that he is going to do that,” Miller said. “He’s a really mentally tough kid, so I think he just figured out a way to adjust to it and work through it.”
Pirates place 12 wrestlers
There were chances for a few other Pirates to advance to state.
Sophomore Ismael Kante (27-9) had the best chance to join Alvin Vue at 160 pounds after pinning Armstrong’s Noah Lindgren in 1 minute, 1 second in the quarterfinals and following it up with a 9-5 decision over Rogers’ Ross Meskimen in the semifinals after scoring a key takedown in the third period.
But the rollercoaster day was just beginning for Kante who was pinned in the first-place match by STMA’s Carl Leuer in 1:49 and then started watching the third-place match to see if he needed a wrestleback.
Meskimen was actually winning the third-place match, and Kante was looking like he was about to make state. But Meskimen ended up being put to his back and pinned by Wayzata’s Dominic Heim, and that forced a true second-place match.
“So (Ismael) is going through this rollercoaster of emotions,” Miller said. “He’s watching this match. It’s going the way he wants it to go. It’s looking like he is going to state, and then the guy he needs to win gets thrown to his back and pinned. And now all of a sudden, (Ismael) has to figure out how to reset his emotions and his mindset and get his body prepared for a true-second match.”
In the second-place match, Kante was able to score three quick takedowns and looked to have the advantage against Heim. But one mistake in position led to Kante being put on his back and pinned in 3:32 to end up third overall.
“You know I am heartbroken for him just knowing all the work that he’s put in,” Miller said. “But he’s a sophomore, and I think at the end of the day it was a really good learning experience for him. And he’s going to come back so much better.
“He’s a phenomenal football player too, and he will be training all season long for next season.”
Sophomore Sam Paye (17-21) also wrestled in a true second-place match, but he needed to win twice more after being pinned in 41 seconds in the semifinals to eventual 220-pound section champion Cooper’s Walter West.
Paye pinned Rogers’ Jason Anderson in 1:41 to make the third-place match, and then he pinned Armstrong’s Sean Wright in the third-place match in 3:36. Paye also won a 12-10 sudden victory in overtime against Wright in the quarterfinals.
The tournament ended in an 18-4 major decision loss to Osseo’s Jagger Schack, who is a multiple state entrant.
“(Paye) came back and beat a kid twice to take third place that he had lost to twice before, so yeah, he had a good tournament too,” Miller said.
Sophomore DeCarlon Henderson (12-7) also took third, but he didn’t get a second-place wrestleback. Henderson pinned Maple Grove’s Mason Carter in 2:39 in his third-place match, and he also pinned Cooper’s Theethach Weeranarongkorn in 1:20 and won a 30-14 technical fall over Rogers’ Caleb Climaco.
Senior Jonathan Oyedokun (31-11) also placed third at 145 pounds.. He won a 7-1 decision over STMA’s Jon Mlsna in his third-place match. He also pinned Maple Grove’s Julian Stevens in 2:55 and Armstrong’s Amauri Easley in 1:57.
Sophomore Samson Oyedokun (23-15) was third at 138 pounds. He won a 14-7 decision over Rogers’ Marshall Packer in the third-place match and also defeated Packer 5-2 in the quarterfinals. He won a 15-4 major decision over Armstrong’s Diego Terriquez in the consolation semifinals.
Senior Zeph Yang (27-7) was fourth at 132-pounds, which Miller said was the toughest bracket in the section tournament.
Yang pinned Osseo’s Jack White in 42 seconds and later won a 14-2 major decision over Rogers’ Chris Dietl to make the third-place match.
Yang’s season came to an end in a 5-0 decision loss to former state entrant Maple Grove’s Max Johnson.
“Overall on the year, (Yang) was phenomenal,” Miller said. “He was a staple for our team. He had a ton of pins.”
Senior Gbolahan Oyetunde (23-13) also took fourth at 170 pounds. He pinned Wayzata’s Harrison Hawkins in 52 seconds and Cooper’s David Giron Leiva in 54 seconds. Oyetunde was pinned in 3:23 against Rogers’ Thomas Gilmore in the third-place match.
Senior Abel Vue (16-12) was fifth at 126 pounds. He pinned Maple Grove’s Charlie Richards in 3:02 in his place match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.