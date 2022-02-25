One of Park Center senior Rodiat Adeduntan’s goals were reached Feb. 19 in the Minnesota State High School League section 5-8 tournament at Sartell High School.
Adeduntan, who would like to win two more times at 126 pounds to win a state championship, is off to the first ever MSHSL-sanctioned girls state tournament after taking second overall in her bracket.
The girls-only state meet is run at the same time as the rest of the individual tournament on the final day with the semifinals and finals scheduled for Saturday, March 5, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Adeduntan joins section 5-8 champion Shakopee senior Joel Makem, who defeated Adeduntan 5-0 in the section final at 126 pounds.
Adeduntan received a bye in the first round and later won a 2-0 decision over Cambridge-Isanti senior Jordan Goodman with a takedown in the second period and two minutes of control in the third.
Goodman ended up taking third, so Adeduntan didn’t need a second-place wrestleback to earn her spot at state.
The 126 pounders who advanced from the section 1-4 tournament were section champion Centennial junior Jaden Ruegsegger and runner-up Hastings senior Alisha Brown.
The state girls semifinals are in session five of the state meet, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5, The state finals are in session six, which runs later that day from 4-8:30 p.m.
Senior Deja Moua also competed in the 5-8 section tournament, finishing eighth overall at 120 pounds.
Moua lost a 12-5 decision to Minnetonka sophomore Phoebe Kunerth to open the meet before pinning Champlin Park eighth-grader Taylor Myles in 1 minute, 44 seconds in the consolation bracket.
Moua was later pinned by Ottertail Central Bulldog seventh-grader Kayetana Lopez-Moen in 55 seconds to end the tournament.
5AAA team section
Park Center also traveled to St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 19 for the 5AAA team section tournament, but the sixth-seeded Pirates were paired against third-seeded Osseo in the quarterfinals.
Osseo won the dual 54-24, which included a double forfeit at 106 pounds.
Park Center won four matches, all by pinfall.
Senior Samson Oyedokun pinned freshman Davian Aitkin in 10 seconds at 138 pounds, and senior Mark Haba pinned junior Devin Williams in 1:26 at 160 pounds.
Third-ranked senior Ismael Kante won by pin over junior Matthew Grassie in 1:27 at 182 pounds, and freshman Mohamed Bamba pinned junior Vayo Kamara at 195 pounds in 3:00.
All of Osseo’s wins were either by pin or forfeit.
Freshman Jameson Kulseth pinned freshman Avery Phillips in 1:07 at 120 pounds, and senior Peter Hollingshead pinned eighth-grader Jackson Sanders in 4:46 at 132 pounds. Freshman Carter Williams pinned junior Kehinde Shodiya in 3:13 at 145 pounds, and senior Kenrick Kisch pinned eighth-grader Jacob Hansen in 4:51 at 152 pounds.
Senior Vincent Toleno pinned senior DeCarlon Henderson in 4:36 at 170 pounds, and senior Aidan Wayne added a pin over senior Kellen Kopp in 1:06 at 220 pounds. Top-ranked senior Jacob Meissner pinned senior Sam Paye in 5:46 at heavyweight, and sophomore Alexander True won by forfeit at 126 pounds.
Osseo later lost 58-22 in the semifinals to second-seeded Wayzata. Top-seeded STMA won the tournament with an 82-0 win over Hopkins, a 67-3 win over Rogers and a 49-20 win over Wayzata.
