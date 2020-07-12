Everything changed for Minnesota high school athletics in mid-March when the first state basketball cancellations eventually led to the suspension of the spring season.
Track and field was able to get some conditioning in for a few days after practices officially opened on March 9, but there wasn’t much training – especially with individual events.
When word came down that the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Park Center track and field coach Bruce Smith sat down around 100 athletes to talk with them. It was so silent, Smith said you could hear a pin drop, and he was able to speak in a normal tone.
“They were very nervous about all of it,” Smith said. “You can sense it, and they had no idea what was going to happen and what was going on. It’s hard.”
Eventually the season was canceled on April 23, and several returning seniors lost their chance to compete in their final season.
For the boys, captains Raymond Andrews and Dominique Drake, Josh Lewis, Carlson Payne, James Booker, Ahmed Farah, Josh Reed, Joel Nathe, Osiris Moor, Cameron Granner, Lawrence Skagen, Joylus Harris and Emmanuel Blabuh were all seniors.
The girls had seniors captain Kaylee Fisher, Esther Mensah, Amira Aladetan, Tegan MacMurdo, Jennifer Mikkola, Greta Almen and Cassandre Desort expected to be with the team.
And then there were several other younger athletes that either already made state or made finals in sections that were expected to lead both the boys and the girls to high points totals.
The speed was there for both teams, especially the girls, and the jumpers were expected to make a big leap.
“I think we have some people that would have done some damage at state for the girls, and I think we had some boys that would have gone down there,” Smith said. “I think we had boys that were going to go in jumps and the relays would have been on the cusp.
“It’s always a little bit of a different mix, but we really have a nice team.”
But the seniors were robbed of the final chance to help reach those goals in 2020 after growing up with the program, and seeing that growth from a middle schooler or freshman to a senior is what Smith really missed observing this past spring.
Smith said that athletes tend to just run or jump or throw when younger and go through the motions of training and being a part of the team. But then, once those students are juniors and seniors, there is usually a sudden evolution from being just a competitor to also being a leader.
“It was so much fun watching that,” Smith said. “Because they were always a little quirky and a little squirrely or a little of this or a little of that, but when they take over the leadership roles and stuff, it is just a transformation.”
And the seniors worked hard to make it to that point – especially those that needed time to develop speed and strength and agility.
Smith said he felt that the 2020 seniors already showed signs of the transformation as juniors and that is what led to his high expectations for the team.
“It all comes together as a senior and it is kind of like a finished product, and you don’t get to see that,” Smith said. “That’s the part you miss.”
Shades of 2002 for the girls
Smith said that the girls were looking to take a leap in 2020, and he expected them to start to come close to what the girls in 2002 did – which was finish second at state.
Even if that didn’t happen this year, Smith said that they would have shown signs for a lot of success in 2021 – with several athletes expected to push for finals berths in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet and the 5AA section.
Sophomore Laubenra Ben made state in the 200 in 2019 and medaled with a fourth-place finish after claiming both conference and section titles.
Ben was also a triple jumper and a relay member with the 4x200 team that just missed state with a third-place finish at sections.
Sophomore Shadaizhalynn Chatman was another sprinter who helped on the 4x100 – which also took third at sections in 2019 – and the 4x200 relays.
Mensah finished third in the conference in the shot put and also threw the discus, and Fisher finished seventh at sections in the triple jump, and she also helped on the 4x400 relay.
Junior Esther Johnson also looked to make a run in the distance events – competing in the 800 and on the 4x800 teams in 2019, and junior Rakeya Eastman was another strong candidate to make things happen in the hurdles. She finished eighth at sections in the 300 hurdles in 2019.
Junior Neomi Sidique took ninth in the sections in the 400 and was expected to continue her rise in that event and possibly the 4x400 relay.
Aladetan competed on the 400 and 4x400 in 2019, and Desort was in the 800 and 4x800. Mikkola was also on the 4x800, and Almen was a hurdler. MacMurdo was a thrower who competed in the distance.
Juniors Alese Eames (thrower), Harmonee Harrison (pole vault) and Chloe Maxwell (long jump, sprints), sophomores Arlena Newman (sprints, relays), Camryn Carver (sprints, jumps), Rodiat Adeduntan (jumps) and Angela Lathanavly (pole vault) and eighth-graders Mina Beattie (distance, relays) and Jasmin Corbett (distance) were all expected to help with points and push for finals berths, as well.
Sprints, jumps were strong for the boys
Smith said the boys team wasn’t as good as the girls, but there was loads of talent and several athletes that would have made things happen in 2020 – even with several graduates who made state and medaled at conference and sections.
Andrews, Lewis, sophomore Chris Frazier and sophomore Austin Ayobamidele were expected to excel in sprints and relays in 2020. Andrews competed in the 100 and 4x100, which took fifth at sections, and Lewis ran the 100 and 200 and was on relays.
Drake was on the 4x200 and 4x400 at conference and sections and was also a jumper – taking seventh in the long jump at sections in 2019. The 4x200 relay made state and took 14th overall.
Frazier was on both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays last season, and he also took eighth in the 200 at sections, and Ayobamidele ran in the 400 and on the 4x400 relay.
Farah (high jump, triple jump), Booker (triple jump, high jump), Payne (all jumps) and Drake were all expected to shine in the field events. Payne took ninth in the triple jump at conference and sections in 2019.
Junior Habib Munye was also on the cusp in the hurdles.
Reed, Nathe, Granner, Skagen, Moor were all distance runners, and Harris, Reed and Granner also competed on the pole vault. Blabuh was a sprinter.
Juniors Francis Peters (distance, relays), Angel Cuate (distance, relays) and Jacob Olivar (hurdles), and sophomores Kyle Wamstad (hurdles), Adam Adeboye (throws) and Sei Dolomengi (mid-distance) were also expected to return to help in 2020.
Looking ahead
The Pirates will have several returners with sophomores from 2019 suddenly being the senior leaders and freshmen from 2019 being juniors.
Training has opened up with social distance guidelines and potential for low- to medium-risk sports to play games or scrimmages soon. But there are still a lot of unknowns with the pandemic.
All teams will have the same challenges with the loss of development in 2020 and missing out on senior leadership to help the younger classes grow and improve.
That also means that coaches will have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to 2021, especially with so many athletes expected to be newbies in the sport. And the mental aspect of the sport is what is expected to be tough with a missed year, Smith said.
“Unless you were in that group that went to state, it is all new to them,” Smith said.
