Curt Cardinal came into his second season as Park Center softball head coach with a lot of excitement about where the program was headed.
There were 10 returners expected to be the core of the varsity squad, and the Pirates were moved from the 5AAAA section to the 6AAA section – away from teams like Maple Grove, Champlin Park, Centennial and Osseo.
The Brooklyn Park Sports Dome also opened its doors in January that allowed for two open practices a week for players not in winter sports. And 15 to 18 players were at each practice on average.
That dome was also going to allow Park Center the ability to practice when the weather was bad without having to rent space at the Maple Grove dome.
There were also 42 girls who registered for the program. Cardinal said that there were only 16 returning players when he started in August 2018. That number is hoped to improve to 48 by 2021 to allow for four total teams – including the varsity and junior varsity.
And after going from no wins in 2018 to six in 2019 and looking competitive in other games – including a 4-1 loss to eventual state champion Maple Grove in the section tournament – Cardinal expected the group to take another step forward in 2020.
But after a week of tryouts that chose the 25 girls who would be on either varsity or junior varsity, everything was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very challenging because we had some big expectations coming into the year from ourselves,” Cardinal said. “Players were excited. The Pirates nation – parents were excited. There was increased participation in our booster club and fundraisers.”
The move to the 6AAA section was also expected to give hope for a potential section run after several years in one of the toughest sections in the state.
Cardinal said that the move gave hope for an opportunity for a possible state berth, as well.
“We felt like we were on a rising path there, and unfortunately, we had to put ourselves on hold here,” Cardinal said.
It was just over a month before the season was officially called off on April 23, but during the shutdown, the Pirates continued to excel in the classroom during distance learning. Park Center still was named Academic All-State for the eighth time in nine years, and both seniors Abbey Brakke and Kierra McGinness were named as individuals to the Academic All-State team – both finishing with a GPA over 3.75.
And the coaches preached safety and following the rules and guidelines while also asking to spend an hour a day on softball stuff – whether it was personal conditioning in their basement or watching videos to help with mental and physical drills.
Cardinal said that once the season was called off officially, the communication was more for the well-being of the students and helping to support the three graduating seniors.
Saying goodbye to the seniors
The three returning seniors were captains Kaycie Johnson (infielder) and McGinness (infielder) and Brakke (outfielder).
Brakke was a two-sport player who excelled in soccer, which was her main sport for most of her time in high school. Typically, she would play soccer nine months out of the year and then play softball for three.
But after the 2019 fall season, Brakke focused on getting ready for softball during the winter. She ended up liking softball so much that she is thinking about trying to walk-on at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year.
“She improved tremendously,” Cardinal said. “She was working really hard and was a strong leader for us during the offseason program entering the winter dome ball leagues. … We were so excited to see her on the field this year and see where all the hard work led her.”
Johnson was one of the captains who played softball most of her life, and she was a lead-by-example player.
Johnson has been a catcher, a second baseman and an outfielder, and she was being groomed to start at shortstop in 2020.
“She’s been a solid player for us for several years,” Cardinal said. “Her examples that she sets is straight on with what the Park Center culture that we want to create for the program.”
McGinness was another captain but was more on the vocal side than Johnson. She missed her sophomore year with injuries and was finally beginning to work herself back to top condition.
She was expected to start at second base in 2020 and is a picture of positivity and leadership that every team needs, Cardinal said.
“She is the epitome of a true leader, a true captain, and there’s no doubt,” Cardinal said. “She is all about the program – all about making sure the rest of the players are feeling comfortable. She understands what is needed and what is expected, and when they are down, she is the one that brings them up.”
Junior Ellie Mankowski (outfielder/infielder) and eighth-grader Brooke Doebbler (outfielder/DH) were also coming back, as well as, sophomores Makenna Dugas (pitcher/third base), Kaylee Oelfke (second base/outfielder), Lola Lallas (pitcher), Myla Fowlkes (catcher/third base) and Esi Adamaley (second base/outfielder).
Looking forward to 2021
That group will be expected to come back to lead the varsity squad in 2021. And while that means a lack of varsity experience, it doesn’t mean a lack of softball experience as many of the players started playing when they were middle schoolers.
The sophomore class in 2020 is the “heart and soul” of the program for the next few years, Cardinal said. The pitchers and catchers are there, and Mankowski also played with them throughout her youth career.
“They are a tight, knowledgeable, well-knit group of players,” Cardinal said.
The seven players expected back next season did have to go through some growing pains as a young group playing in the conference early on though. They were on the wrong end of 10-run games as seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders.
But Cardinal said he noticed a difference leading up to the lost 2020 season and is hoping for more improvement in 2021.
Training has opened up in Minnesota with social distance practices, which should help, and he expects the girls to be ready to go moving forward.
