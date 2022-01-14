Park Center Nordic skiing looks to compete on the boys and girls side this season with a lack of overall numbers.
The boys do get five skiers who saw varsity action last season back in senior Ryan Reed, juniors Drew Paape, Cole Peterson, Ashton Foulke and William Christianson and sophomore Dylan Olson.
Paape was 74th in the 5A section meet with a time of 24 minutes, 1.8 seconds last season, and Olson, Foulke and Peterson also raced at sections.
Christianson helped varsity at the conference meet. Reed didn’t race at conference or sections last season.
Junior Natanael Tomczyk, sophomores Connor Verkuilen and Jeremiah Somers and eighth-grader Will Courchane also join the team.
On the girls side, it looks like there won’t be a full varsity team, and the two varsity starters – senior Ea Cardinal and freshman Maya Woods – both are new to varsity in 2022.
Eighth-graders Lauren Brockmann, Riley Olson and Emmerson Ball are also getting some experience on shorter courses so far.
Boys
The Pirates’ boys squad has already raced in three meets this season.
They finished last with a 244 in a 5K skate meet Dec. 14 at Hyland Park Reserve.
Peterson finished 38th in 17:11, and Paape was 39th in 17:14. Foulke took 41st in 17:25, and Reed finished 50th in 17:59.
Olson was 53rd in 18:10, and Courchane took 83rd in 22:38. Christianson finished 92nd in 29:09.
The boys traveled to Elm Creek Park Reserve for a 4K classic meet Dec. 22, and they took last with a 203.
Paape was 27th in 14:13, and Foulke was 34th in 14:52. Olson took 36th in 14:57, and Somers was 75th in 19:25. Christianson (20:16) and Courchane (20:30) were 80th and 81st. Tomczyk took 89th in 26:35.
The boys were last Jan. 4 in a 5K skate at Elm Creek, finishing with a 328.
Paape was 28th in 14:56, and Peterson was 38th in 15:43. Olson was 41st in 15:56, and Foulke took 46th in 16:24. Courchane finished 77th in 20:13, and Somers was 85th in 22:25.
Christianson took 87th in 22:29, and Verkuillen was 91st in 24:52.
Girls
The first meet for the girls Dec. 14 at Hyland Park Reserve only had the skiers race shorter courses to get some conditioning and experience.
Four girls raced Dec. 22 in the 4K classic meet at Elm Creek, though.
Woods finished 49th in 19:47, and Cardinal (30:01), Olson (30:05) and Ball (33:02) were 65th-67th.
Two girls started Jan. 4 in a 5K skate at Elm Creek.
Woods finished 59th in 24:26, and Cardinal was 68th in 31:52.
