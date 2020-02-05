Park Center senior Josh Reed is back on the All-Northwest Suburban Conference list this season after finishing 27th overall Jan. 30 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Reed had an overall time of 29 minutes, 54 seconds, crossing the finish line in the classical pursuit in 15:57. It is his second straight all-conference performance after finishing 97th as a sophomore.
The Pirates finished last out of 12 teams with a 320 in a very competitive conference race.
Junior Cole Beattie took 53rd overall in 31:35 (16:46 classical pursuit).
Seniors Joel Nathe and Jonathan Christianson finished 63rd and 68th, respectively. Nathe’s time was 31:53 (17:21 classical pursuit), and Christianson’s time was 32:15 (17:34 classical pursuit).
Freshman Drew Paape and junior Nate Courchane were 97th and 98th, respectively. Pappe finished in 35:51 (19:05 classical pursuit), and Courchane finished in 32:52 (19:14 classical pursuit).
Bierbaum leads girls
Senior Brooke Bierbaum finished 60th overall in her final conference race with a time of 40:07 (22:00).
The girls ended up last out of 12 teams with a 145 with a very young squad featuring three underclassmen
Eighth-graders Aly Blomberg and Devon Torgerson were 95th and 104th, and senior Tegan MacMurdo finished 105th.
Freshman Isabelle Antoine and senior Kate Johnson were 108th and 109th, respectively.
Blomberg’s time was 44.14 (24:26), and Torgerson was next in 49:14 (28:12). MacMurdo finished in 49:51 (27:16), and Antoine’s time was 54:43 (30:07). Johnson was sixth on the team in 58:21 (32:54).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.