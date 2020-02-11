Park Center Nordic boys and girls skiing had their seasons come to a close in the 5A section meet Feb. 5 at Theodore Wirth Park.
The boys team ended up 10th overall with a 241, and the girls finished 12th with a 108.
Seniors Brook Bierbaum and Tegan MacMurdo finished their high school careers on the girls side, and seniors Josh Reed, Joel Nathe, Jonathan Christianson and Garrett Nelson ended their high school skiing chapters for the boys.
Boys
Three of the four seniors counted toward the final score for the boys.
Reed led the way in 27th in 27 minutes, 40.4 seconds, and junior Cole Beattie was next with a 41st-place finish in 28:26.7.
Nathe was third on the team with a 42nd-place finish in 28:27.1, and Christianson was 53rd in 28:56.4.
Junior Nate Courchane (32:05.6) was 74th, and Nelson (32:49.8) and freshman Drew Pappe were 81st and 82nd.
Girls
Bierbaum once again led the Pirates on the girls side. She was 64th in 37:14.6.
Eighth-graders Aly Blomberg and Devon Torgerson were next, Blomberg finished 75th in 38:27.3, and Torgerson was 78th in 42:18.9.
MacMurdo finished the scoring in 79th in 44:03.2, and freshman Isabelle Antoine (47:27.1) was 80th.
