Park Center senior Cole Beattie jumped up many spots from a season ago to earn a spot on the All-Northwest Suburban Conference list.
Beattie raced for the boys team on Feb. 22 at Theodore Wirth Park and led the Pirates with a 25th-place finish in 21 minutes, 27 minutes. His classic time is 11:15, and his skate time was 10:12.
The conference meet was much different than usual this year, however, with two 3.5K races, one classic and one skate, instead of two 5K races. There also wasn’t a pursuit race with the meet being broken up into four sessions of three teams each so no more than 30 skiers could be on the course at once.
The races were also back-to-back with just a short break between them.
Park Center finished last out of 12 teams with a 280, one point behind Spring Lake Park.
Senior Nate Courchane was 62nd in 23:29 (11:57 classic, 11:32 skate), and sophomore Drew Paape took 70th in 23:47 (12:34 classic, 11:13 skate). Sophomore Cole Peterson was 93rd in 26:26 (14:38 classic, 11:48 skate), and freshman Ezra Severin was 94th in 26:36 (14:52 classic, 11:44 skate).
Freshman Dylan Olson rounded out the top six with a 102nd-place finish in 27:55 (15:06 classic, 12:49 skate).
Sophomore Ashton Foulke was 107th in 28:50 (15:22 classic, 13:28 skate), and sophomore William Christianson finished 112th in 30:41 (16:07 classic, 14:34 skate). Junior Ryan Reed and sophomore Tayvion Sanders did not start.
The 5A section meet was next on March 3 following the Sun Post’s deadline. The top two teams and top six individuals not on an advancing team make state. The state meet is March 12 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Torgerson, Blomberg race for girls
Park Center Nordic girls only have two varsity skiers, and both took to the course for the conference meet Feb. 23 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Freshman Devon Torgerson finished 80th in 29:47 (15:31 classic, 14:16 skate), and freshman Aly Blomberg took 87th in 30:51 (17:20 classic, 13:31 skate).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.