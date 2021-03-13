Park Center boys Nordic skiing had three sophomores and two freshmen on its starting varsity squad this season, and that youth will be taking center stage for the program next season.
Seniors Cole Beattie and Nate Courchane closed their high school careers March 3 in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park as the top two finishers on the team.
The Park Center girls Nordic team will be looking to add varsity numbers with only two section competitors – freshmen Aly Blomberg and Devon Torgerson. So both teams will remain young in 2022.
Boys
The Pirates finished last out of 12 teams with a 150 on the boys side.
Beattie led them with a 32nd-place finish in 20 minutes, 10 seconds (10:31.1 classic, 9:38.9 skate).
Courchane was next on the team in 71st in 23:23.7 (12:04.2 classic, 11:19.5 skate), and sophomore Drew Paape was third on the team in 74th in 24:01.8 (12:29.6 classic, 11:32.2 skate).
Freshman Ezra Severin closed out the team scoring with a 77th-place finish in 25:28.7 (13:41.7 classic, 11;47 skate).
Sophomores Asthon Foulke (83rd) and Cole Peterson (84th) and freshman Dylan Olson also competed.
Olson’s time was 29:16.3 (15:29.1 classic, 13:47.2 skate), and Foulke’s time was 30:24.2 (15:28.1 classic, 14:56.1 skate). Peterson finished in 32:17.6 (17:05.5 classic, 15:12.1 skate).
Girls
Blomberg and Torgerson finished sections in 64th and 65th overall.
Blomberg’s time was 33:10.3 (17:56 classic, 15:13.9 skate), and Torgerson’s time was 33:37.8 (17:03 classic, 16:34.5 skate).
