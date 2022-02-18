Park Center junior Yueko Vue’s Class 2A state berth in the uneven bars Feb. 8 in the 5AA section meet was not the usual storyline, and that was apparent with the boot she was wearing on her left foot afterward.
Yueko Vue had just 2 1/2 weeks to prepare this season due to injury and other reasons, which kept her joining the team for practice until late January. In fact, a Feb. 1 first meet against Osseo was the first time Yueko Vue performed on bars this season.
That is not a lot of time to get in practice for a routine good enough to make state, but even in that short amount of time and not being 100 percent, Yueko ended up third overall on bars at sections with an 8.925.
“I was really just counting on myself to know what to do,” Yueko Vue said. “Thinking to myself, ‘You got this. You have done this routine before.’ Putting that trust in myself and trusting in my coaches to have my back if I made a mistake.”
And of course, Yueko Vue said she had plenty of nerves before and after the routine. But she was able to handle the mental and physical challenge in the moment.
“I think really just pushing myself and believing in myself and having people all around me to support me, that really helped with the mental part,” Yueko Vue said.
Maple Grove’s Abby Palmer (9.25) and Sasha Thompson (8.95) were first and second, respectively.
Thompson advanced to state in the all-around with a second-place finish, and fourth- and fifth-place finishers on bars STMA’s Jackie Bergeron and Champlin Park’s Katie Johnson also made it in the all-around.
That meant that Palmer and Yueko Vue were given the additional state qualifying spots on bars, and Champlin Park’s Jordan Smith took sixth and earned the final state spot on bars.
But the state berth for Yueko Vue took a correction as well. The acting judge score changed to a nine after a discussion on elements in the routine.
That was the difference for state, coach Bruce Smith said.
Smith also said that with one less day to prepare for sections with the meet being on a Tuesday, instead of Wednesday or Thursday this season, Yueko Vue’s routine was without a double back, Smith said.
The thought was that she could make it through sections without the move and could practice and add it for the state meet to go up another level, Smith said.
Well, the first step is over now with the individual state gymnastics meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
“It feels pretty great to make it,” Yueko Vue said. “I’m glad that I am able to represent Park Center.”
Park Center scores a 120.3
As a team, the Pirates scored a 120.3 to take eighth out of eight teams in a tough meet.
Senior Chandra Vue was the next closest to the top 10 in an event, finishing 13th on the balance beam with an 8.5
Eighth-grader Lubnag Xiong took 17th on floor with an 8.675, and Chandra Vue was 24th with an 8.125.
Xiong, freshman Shynika Chatman and Chandra Vue finished 20th, 21st and 23rd on vault. Xiong scored an 8.575, and Chatman had an 8.55. Chandra Vue earned an 8.5.
Senior captain Jessica Martinez-Ayala, Chatman and Xiong all competed in the all-around.
Xiong took 20th with a 30.05, and Chatman was 21st with a 29.25. Martinez-Ayala was 23rd with a 26.95.
Martinez-Ayala finished 28th on vault with an 8.3, and she was 33rd on the floor with a 7.475. She was also 37th on uneven bars with a 5.925 and 39th on beam with a 5.25.
Xiong added a 34th-place finish on bars with a 6.675, and she was 38th on beam with a 6.125. Chatman was 32nd on beam with a 7.325, 36th on bars with a 6.225 and 38th on floor with a 7.15.
Senior captain Anyla Adams took 40th on the vault with a 7.55 and 40th on beam with a 4.8.
Junior Val’lyn Sparkman took 40th on floor with a 6.475, and sophomore Angie Westlund took 40th on bars with a 4.65.
