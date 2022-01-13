Park Center gymnastics graduated one of the best gymnasts in the state in Annika Lee, who claimed several state medals in her Pirates’ career, and those points will be missed.
There were also three others who graduated from the varsity lineup, leaving this year’s team much younger than the last few seasons.
Senior captain Jessica Martinez-Ayala is back, and senior captain Anyla Adams, who didn’t start last season, is added to varsity to help as well. Senior Chandra Vue is also back from last year.
But the other returners are freshman Shynika Chatman and eighth-grader Lubnag Xiong, who have several more years to practice and improve their routines.
Juniors Val’lyn Sparkman, Yueko Vue and Audria Adams, sophomore Angie Westlund and eighth-graders Ruthie Somers and Claire Nelson are also on the team this season. But the majority of newcomers are new to the sport, and they will be looking to get the basics down first.
There are plenty of positives for the program.
Chatman was new to the sport too last season, and Chatman is already competing in the all-around – showing off her potential and athleticism. Xiong continues to improve and is already winning meets, and Martinez-Ayala and Chandra Vue have a lot of experience on varsity and can both score in the 8.5 range on their strong events.
Chatman, Xiong and Martinez-Ayala are also all-around gymnasts.
Anyla Adams adds some leadership, as well.
Audria Adams, Sparkman, Westlund, Somers and Nelson have already competed on varsity, as well, this season.
MGGOA Classic
The Pirates hosted the annual Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association Classic meet Jan. 8 and finished fifth out of six teams in Division 2 with a 110.175.
The vault was the best event with Park Center scoring a 33.125, and the floor was the second best event with the Pirates getting a 30.575.
The individual highlight for Park Center was the floor routine by Xiong, which was good enough for a gold medal at the meet. Xiong finished with an 8.875 to edge Champlin Park junior Katie Johnson (8.675).
Xiong finished 10th overall in the all-around to earn a second medal. She also medaled on the vault, taking eighth with an 8.4. Xiong also finished 15th on the beam with a 7.125 and 22nd on the bars with a 5.8.
Chatman and Martinez-Ayala also competed in the all-around, finishing 14th and 15th respectively. Chatman finished with a 27.5, and Martinez-Ayala had a 27.2.
Chatman medaled on the vault with an 8.4 and also took 18th on the beam with a 6.45. She was 19th on the bars with a 6.2 and 26th on the floor with a 6.45.
Martinez-Ayala finished 14th on the floor with a 7.7 and was 20th on the vault (8.0) and on the bars (6.0). She was 25th on the beam (5.5).
Chandra Vue finished 12th on the vault with an 8.325 and 19th on the floor with a 7.55.
Nelson finished 24th on the vault with a 7.4, and Westlund took 26th on the bars (4.45). Anyla Adams was 26th on the beam (4.95), and Sparkman took 27th on the floor (6.4).
Audria Adams was 27th on the beam (4.825), and Somers took 27th on the bars (3.85).
Champlin Park won the Division 2 title with a 130.525, led by Johnson who won all-around gold with a 34.475.
Lakeville South won the Division 1 meet title with a 140.075. White Bear Lake’s Grace Squires had gold in the D1 all-around with a 36.85.
