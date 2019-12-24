Park Center gymnastics looks to push up the standings in 2019-20 with a solid lineup back from a year ago.
Junior Annika Lee highlights the returners as the lone individual state qualifier for the Pirates. Seniors Elissa Lance, Kalia Xiong and Rachel DuPont also return, as do juniors Rakeya Eastman, Aleah Tvedt and Harmonee Harrison and sophomore Jessica Martinez-Ayala.
Coach Bruce Smith that if everyone gets healthy and comes together at the same meet, the Pirates could easily score around 135 points as a team. Smith said he hopes that the girls get into the 137-138 range by the end of the season, where just a few corrections could even push the girls toward 140 points.
“I think it is going to be a good season,” Smith said. “The impressive thing about this team is the girls come in everyday and they work.”
Lee participates in the all-around and made state in both the vault and floor exercise last season. She finished with a 9.175 on the floor in the Class 2A state meet and took 42nd overall.
The vault was her best event, and she took 34th with a 9.375.
Lee made state with a fourth-place finish on the vault in the 5AA section meet, and she just made state with the sixth-place finish on the floor. She was 10th in the all-around.
Lee is a two-time individual state qualifier, and Smith she is already ahead of where she was last season and will look to improve even more on the beam to help her all-around score.
“Annika is looking really good,” Smith said.
Lance looks to improve this season, much like the girls swimming and diving season where she advanced to state for the first time and made the finals in the Class 2A diving competition.
She is dealing with an injured quad at the moment, but should one of the better gymnasts, joining Lee in the all-around. Lance was ninth on the beam at sections last season, and Lance and DuPont add depth to the vault with scores of 8.425 and 8.1 at sections last year.
Smith said Lance could be on the bubble to make state on both the beam and the floor this season.
“She is going to be in the hunt,” Smith said. “There will be a bunch of girls at her level, but she’ll be in the hunt to get in. And just going to state in diving and making the finals … it is really going to help her confidence all year, and it already has. You can see it.”
One area of improvement that could help the Pirates will be on the uneven bars. Lance, Harrison, DuPont and Lee all competed on the bars at sections last season.
Sophomore Chandra Vue also returns to the team after a two-year absence and has already helped on varsity in the first meet of the season. She was an all-conference gymnast as a seventh grader and will be helping every event as an all-around gymnast, including the bars.
“I would like to get steadily over 32 in the bars, and that is very possible,” Smith said.
Pirates show early improvement
The Pirates opened the season Dec. 5 against Blaine and fell 131.3-127.025.
Smith wrote in an email that the opening meet had some shaky routines but that will all be fixed with time and work during the season.
Lee won the all-around with a 35.7, and she added titles on the vault (9.3), the uneven bars (8.925), the balance beam (8.45) and the floor (9.025).
Lance was fourth in the all-around with a 32.15 and was third on the floor with a 8.95. Vue was fourth on the beam (8.15) and the vault (8.725).
The Pirates’ next meet was on Dec. 11, and they defeated Centennial 128.65-124.925.
Lee led Park Center with a 9.525 on the vault, a 9.275 on the bars, a 9.35 on the floor and an 8.25 on the beam.
She finished first in the all-around with a 36.4 and also won the vault, bars and floor. She was second on the balance beam.
Vue was fourth in the all-around with a 30.6, and DuPont was fifth with a 30.425.
Vue was third on the vault with an 8.3, and Lance was third on the bars with a 7.25. DuPont was third on the beam with a 7.95.
“Bars came through big and that was the edge,” Smith wrote in an email. “For where we are at this time, we got a great performance. Huge improvement.”
Park Center then traveled to the Luau Invitational Dec. 14 at Champlin Park High School and finished fourth overall with a 125.25. That was with Lance limited due to her quad injury and Vue out sick.
Lee claimed the all-around title with a 36.5. She won the vault with a 9.4 and was tied for second on the floor with a 9.45. She was third on the bars with an 8.75, and she was fourth on the beam with an 8.9.
Lance was tied for sixth on the beam with an 8.7 before she was removed to rest her injury
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.