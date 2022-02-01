Park Center gymnastics needed a strong floor routine Jan. 27 against Osseo after dropping a three-plus point lead on beam.
Coach Bruce Smith said that the Pirates had their best floor performance on the season, and it led to a 124.6-123.325 win over the Orioles.
The Pirates didn’t take first on the floor as Osseo’s Maddy Carlson finished with an 8.675 to win the event. The Orioles also took third on floor as Lexi Schreve had an 8.575.
But Park Center had four of the top six finishes on the floor. Eighth-grader Lubnag Xiong took second with an 8.6, and senior Chandra Vue was fourth with an 8.575.
Senior captain Jessica Martinez-Ayala was fifth with a 7.55, and freshman Shynika Chatman finished sixth with a 7.525.
That led to a 32.05-31.474 advantage in the event, which was good enough for the win.
“The interesting thing about it was we did what we could do,” Smith wrote in an email. “We only had four season-high scores in the individual events. … Top to bottom, front to back, we were consistent. I always tell them, ‘Give me what you’ve got. Compete. Do not get shook. Work it like you own it .’ They did.
“I knew it was close. I was not sure. It was fun.”
It was also senior night, parents night and alumni night at Park Center High School for the match, and Osseo was being coached by ex-Pirate captain Tammy Hoff.
And it was a night that saw both Chandra Vue and junior Yueko Vue both work after missing some time, helping to add to the depth of Park Center.
“They are regaining their skills,” Smith said. “This is interesting.”
Yueko Vue competed on the bars and the beam, taking first on the bars with an 8.175. A fall on beam on a big series and a front aerial flip at the end pushed her score down to a 6.65.
Besides floor, Chandra Vue also competed on the beam and the vault. Vue was fifth on beam with a 7.55 and second on vault with an 8.55.
“She is regaining her endurance and her twisting is starting to look good again,” Smith said.
Xiong, Martinez-Ayala and Chatman all competed in the all-around, taking third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Xiong was third on bars with a 7.575, and she was fourth on beam with a 7.7. But the best event was vault with Xiong taking first with an 8.575.
“It was all riding on her on floor,” Smith said. “She could not afford a fall. She came through.”
Overall, Xiong had a 32.45 in the all-around. Carlson won the all-around with a 34.275, and Schreve was second with a 32.65.
Martinez-Ayala finished with her best all-around score of the season, finishing with a 30.225. She was fifth on bars with a 7.0, sixth on vault with an 8.175 and sixth on beam with a 7.5.
Chatman finished with a 29.1 in the all-around. She was fifth on vault with an 8.375, sixth on bars with a 6.725 and ninth on beam with a 6.475.
Junior Val’lyn Sparkman also competed on floor, finishing with a 6.6, and sophomore Angie Westlund had a 4.45 on bars. Senior captain Anyla Adams had a 7.55 on vault.
