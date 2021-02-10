Park Center gymnastics is taking a slow approach to the 2021 season as gymnasts slowly improve their routines and add difficulty.
The extended offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a pause in winter sports also meant that some of the inexperienced and non-club gymnasts would be much further behind than in a normal year.
The lack of gym time also means that injuries and muscle pulls and strains can be more likely if individuals push themselves too early.
The Pirates were 2-2 overall following a 137.375-124.225 loss Feb. 4 to Champlin Park. They hosted Anoka on Feb. 10, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
Park Center has wins over Osseo and Blaine and a loss to Centennial as well.
“We are consistent, and we have started upping our skill level,” coach Bruce Smith wrote in an email. “We did what we could and had to do. The kids did a good job. They came to compete, and I think they had fun doing it.”
Park Center started the season with three duals in eight days.
The first meet was a season warm up Jan. 21 at Osseo with both teams having watered down routine.
Seniors Harmonee Harrison, Rakeya Eastman, Aleah Tvedt, Hanna Mosher and Annika Lee, junior Jessica Ayala-Martinez and seventh-grader Lubnag Xiong all had work on varsity, and Smith said they did well.
Smith told the team before the meet that a 120 or above would be great, and Park Center won the meet with a 120.475.
“Other than Lubnag, they were all vets and did not get rattled,” Smith wrote in an email.
Then came Blaine on Jan. 26 in the first home meet of the season.
Blaine has club gymnasts and experience and was coming off a 130-plus point performance in their first meet.
The Pirates had just one day to up the trick level and clean up the routines, and they responded and earned a big 127.075-124.475 win.
Blaine scored well on the floor exercise, but Park Center earned points on the beam to put pressure on the Bengals.
“They had to hit good on the beam, and I think they tightened up,” Smith wrote. “It is hard to perform on demand at a high level this early in the season. Our girls did not get rattled if they missed a trick. They just kept on plugging away.”
It helps to have a confident group that is used to competing. Most of the Pirates’ seniors have been on the team for six years. Ayala-Martinez has been on the team for five years, and Lee has been on the team four years.
Lee won all of the events and scored 36.575 in the all-around. Tvedt took fourth on beam and floor. Xiong took fourth on bars and fifth on beam. Mosher took sixth on beam, and Ayala-Martinez was fifth on vault, sixth on floor and third in the all-around.
The third dual in just over a week came Jan. 28 against Centennial.
“That is hard to do at the end of the season,” Smith said. “We were stiff, sore and tired.”
Centennial has an all-around gymnast with two years of state meet experience and several club gymnasts. And that depth was enough to get by the Pirates, who had one of the best scores of the year on the floor exercise to stay in the dual.
In the end, Centennial won 130.1-126.275.
“We went after them,” Smith wrote. “We were a little off but led by about three-tenths after bars. That was a surprise.
“They just had too many horses to hold us back.”
Ayala-Martinez had another big meet with her best score in the all-around with a 29.55 and was fifth on floor (8.35) and beam (7.7). Xiong took third on bars (7.35) and floor (8.65) and finished with a 30.625 in the all-around.
Lee won the all-around with a 36.85. She was first on vault (9.2), bars (9.35) and second on floor (9.15) and beam (9.175).
Against the Rebels on Feb. 4, Lee was once again an all-around winner, though she was a little off on her beam routine.
Lee finished with a 36.05 to take first in the all-around. She also won the vault (9.275) and bars (9.3), and Lee took second on the floor (9.35) and fifth on the beam (8.125).
Xiong also competed in the all-around and finished with a 31.975. She was fourth on the floor (8.65) and vault (8.225) and was sixth on bars (7.225). Xiong was seventh on beam (7.875).
Harrison and eighth-grader Shynika Chatman both finished with 8.05 scores on vault, and Eastman was fifth on the team with a 7.55.
Harrison scored a 7.95 on floor, and Martinez-Ayala was next on the team with a 7.725. Tvedt finished with a 7.625.
Tvedt was third on the Pirates on beam with a 7.2, and Martinez-Ayala was next with a 6.675. Mosher scored a 6.275.
Martinez-Ayala (5.3), Harrison (5.25) and Eastman (5.0) also competed on bars.
