Junior Annika Lee has come a long way during her gymnastics career, and her perseverance to deal with setbacks and injuries was rewarded in a big way at the AA state individual meet.
Lee finished runner-up in the all-around and finished with five medals Feb. 22 inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Lee said she didn’t expect to finish as well as she did.
“I was just really surprised and really thankful for all the support I have been getting,” she said.
Lee started her night strong on the balance beam and looked composed all the way up to her final event, the uneven bars. And it led to a 38.5 in the all-around and a silver medal.
Mahtomedi senior Bella Frattalone won the gold with a 38.575, and Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid won the bronze with a 38.2.
“She gave us everything she had,” coach Bruce Smith said. “To be a good all-arounder, it’s got to be a body of work. You can get rattled, and you have to stay at a high level.”
Lee started on the beam and posted a 9.55 to take sixth overall and earn her first medal. The beam can be unforgiving if you fall, so posting a good score was the first of many challenges on the night.
Lee fell during the three-minute warmup and looked frustrated but practiced a couple of moves, took a deep breath and stuck to her routine.
“It was definitely a challenge, but I’ve been practicing a lot and just staying focused and just keeping it calm and executing,” Lee said.
Lee said she definitely had a lot of nerves, but they didn’t show during her performance.
She followed the beam with the floor exercise, and Lee once again excelled with a 9.675 and a third-place finish. To her, the floor was the most special.
“I’ve been working on it a lot this season, and I have been struggling quite a bit with it at the beginning and the middle season, but I got it going better toward the end,” she said.
The good times continued on the vault. Lee finished fourth overall with a 9.725 and placed herself in prime position to challenge for the all-around state title.
But any mistakes on the uneven bars could have cost more than that opportunity. Smith said Lee’s bars routine is risky, and to do it at the end of the meet is even tougher.
But once again, Lee conquered the challenge and took second overall with a 9.55. While it wasn’t enough to get first place, the finish clinched the silver medal in the all-around.
The transformation this season for Lee has been phenomenal in her third trip to state. She had to stop doing club to get healthy, and she said a lot of pep talks helped her stay focused this time.
“She was burnt out. She really was,” Smith said. “She’s putting it together, and she’s excited about it again. So we’ll go from there.”
And what’s next for Lee is her senior season. She will be looking to continue to enjoy her moments, much like this year’s state tournament where she was able to watch her old club teammates compete again.
But repeating this season’s success isn’t the main goal.
“My main goal is just to go out there and have fun and kill it with my team,” Lee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.