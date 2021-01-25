Park Center gymnastics senior Annika Lee made state for the third straight season a year ago, and it was the year she broke out on the biggest stage with an all-around runner-up finish and five total medals.
Lee set the school record in the all-around with a 5AA section winning score of 38.425, and she bested that with a 38.5 to take the silver at Class 2A individual state. She also set a school record in the vault last season.
So what does Lee have in store for us in 2021? After state last year, she said her main goal for her senior season was to “have fun and kill it with the team.”
Individual success was not a driving force last season. It was the fun of being a part of gymnastics at Park Center.
And that hasn’t changed. Coach Bruce Smith said Lee is as humble as ever.
“She appreciates when things happen around her,” Smith said.
Lee is the defending all-around, vault, floor exercise and balance beam champion in the 5AA section. She also took third on the uneven bars. So even without a state, Lee can still both repeat her success and improve this season.
“She has to be considered one of – if not the top candidate in the state right now,” Smith said. “With all that being said, there is no guarantee.”
There will be a little rust for all gymnasts in the state with the COVID-19 pandemic pausing the season until practices resumed on Jan. 4.
Smith said that Lee looks really good already despite not being able to work on anything during the offseason, but he added that the program intends to take things slowly this season and add tricks into routines as they come back.
This was a strategy last season as well, to allow the girls to slowly work toward section or state form, but the schedule is also different with the MGGOA meet, which has been a staple at Park Center High School for a few decades, the Champlin Park and the Mahtomedi invites not happening this season.
Postseason plans are also not finalized by the Minnesota State High School League, though a section tournament is being talked about. Fall sports teams were allowed to have section tournaments but not state tournaments.
Practices are of course a little different, as well. The team is broken up into pods of four to help reduce the risk of coronavirus breakouts.
Safety is something the Pirates are taking seriously. Smith said the team is very good at wearing masks and are taking the necessary precautions with the first meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Osseo.
With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the best bet for gymnasts in 2021 might be to have fun and enjoy every minute they can compete together – especially for the seniors.
Lee already made that her goal after celebrating a silver medal at state in 2020, and based on her individual successes, that goal is likely to be achieved, as well.
Other returners
Lee’s goal after last year’s state meet also included being able to be around her teammates and for them to have fun and do well together.
And while there were three gymnasts who graduated – Elissa Lance (13th in 5AA all-around), Rachel DuPont (19th in 5AA all-around) and Kalia Xiong (floor, vault, beam) – there are a few returners joining her again this season.
The three graduates from the 2019-20 season will leave some room for improvement in a year when practices and off-season training has been reduced because of the pandemic. The Pirates scored a season best 135.4 as a team at sections last season.
Lee is a captain along with seniors Aleah Tvedt, Harmonee Harrison and Rakeya Eastman. Senior Hanna Mosher is considered a senior leader who will almost be a de facto fifth captain. Tvedt, Harrison, Eastman and Mosher all started with the program as seventh-graders, Smith said.
Smith said they didn’t come out of the clubs, but “they all developed into kids who can compete.”
Tvedt can be all-around if she works on the uneven bars, though she is expected to contribute mostly on the vault, floor and the balance beam. The beam is her best event, Smith said, and she might push for a 9.0 score after maxing out around 8.5 last season.
“Tvedt is very steady and a very good girl,” Smith said.
Harrison is an all-arounder. Smith said she is steady on most events but her highest scores will most likely come on the floor and the beam. Eastman is similar to Harrison, Smith said, with floor and beam being her strongest events.
Mosher is a beam specialist. Smith said she should be in the middle eights, and she is steady. She also works on the floor but doesn’t have any big tumbling tricks.
“(Mosher) has really worked hard to get to where she is,” Smith said. “You want to talk about senior leadership, she is one of those people.”
The seniors will be some of the major contributors on the team this season with Smith expecting them to help push the Pirates into the 130s by the end of the year again.
“If you can get into the 130s, everyone thinks you are a good team,” Smith said. “They all can do that.”
The uneven bars is probably the one area where Smith said it will be hard to get several scores over 8.0. So he said that if they can get over 7.0 and make up points in the other events, Park Center should still be able to reach the 130s.
Junior Chandra Vue is also back with the team, but she is dealing with an elbow injury that might keep her out for the season. Smith said he couldn’t say whether she might return later in the year.
Vue was the next best returner to Lee based on last year’s results. She was 16th in the all-around at sections a year ago, and Smith pegged her as a possible state qualifier.
Vue was an all-conference gymnast as a seventh-grader, but she took a two-year hiatus from gymnastics until last season. Despite the missed time, she was key for the Pirates.
Vue’s top score came on the floor exercise at sections, finishing 17th. Vue was also 12th on the vault.
“Missing her is going to hurt,” Smith said. “She would have been in the eights and pushing 9.0 in many places.”
Junior Jessica Martinez-Ayala is also back from the 2019-20 squad. She is an all-arounder that can fill in on every event with a decent score and a decent routine, Smith said.
Her best events are on the beam and the floor.
“That’s where she is strongest and scores the biggest,” Smith said.
Junior Anyla Adams returns after lettering two straight seasons. Smith said she is a work in progress that will help at times on the beam, and this will kind of be a “breakout year” for her.
Junior Retrina Purnell lettered two years ago and was injured last year. Purnell’s best event is the vault, but she will also work on the floor, Smith said.
“She is one of the most powerful girls I have ever had in the gym,” Smith said.
Sophomore Bal’lyn Starkman (floor, beam) and freshmen Audrea Adams, Jazmyn Corbett and Angie Westlund are also on the team in 2021.
“They all have skills, and we will try to get them all time on varsity this year,” Smith said.
Eighth-grader Shynika Chatman is another gymnast who Smith said should letter this season. Chatman, whose sister Shadaizalynn plays on the girls basketball team, already has huge jumps and leaps, Smith said.
Seventh-grader Lubnag Xiong, Kalia’s younger sister, is a newcomer with skills in different areas who is also expected to get some experience on the varsity squad this season.
