Park Center gymnastics is starting to hit some strides with the 5AA section meet inching closer.
Senior captain Annika Lee has led the charge lately, helping the Pirates top Rogers March 3 128.975-128.475.
The dual came down to the floor exercise with Lee needing to score a 9.0 to tie the meet. But while the floor is usually a strong event for Lee, as she won the event in the 5AA section meet last season and took third at state, a new front pass was added to her routine the week before.
She scored an 8.9 in the first meet she used the move on the floor, but the second try was the charm as Lee finished with a 9.55 to push Park Center over Rogers for the fifth win in nine duals in 2021.
Lee won all five events in the dual with season-high scores in the all-around with a 37.8, the balance beam with a 9.4 and the uneven bars with a 9.475. She also won the vault with a 9.375. Her season high on the floor is 9.675 and on the vault is 9.6.
“She has been progressing nicely and is smoothing out the routines,” coach Bruce Smith wrote in an email.
The final score for the Pirates was a season high, as well. And the overall success is attributed to the senior-laden lineup.
Seniors Aleah Tvedt, Hanna Mosher, Rakeya Eastman and Harmonee Harrison have all been on the team for six years, and Lee has been with the program for four years.
“They have a great sense of composure,” Smith wrote. “They do not get rattled. It does not always work the way they want, but they move on and do not let it ruin their routine. That confidence has won two meets for us – Blaine and Rogers. Both teams had higher average scores then us.”
Eastman was the No. 2 Pirate on the floor with an 8.35 against Rogers and is an all-arounder that Smith said has a flashy floor routine.
Harrison is another all-arounder with the best events being the vault, floor and bars. She is in the low-to-mid eights on floor and vault and around a seven right now on the bars.
Mosher is another top scorer on the beam. Tvedt wasn’t at the Rogers meet but has turned into the most consistent gymnast on the beam for Park Center. She also is steady on the floor, Smith wrote.
Both girls are usually in the mid sevens, but they can both go into the low eights, Smith wrote.
Junior Jessica Martinez Ayala is another gymnast that has been consistently in the low-to-mid eights on the floor and vault, high sevens on the beam and is just under a seven on bars.
Eighth-grader Shynika Chatman and seventh-grader Lubnag Xiong are all-arounders that are both developing and contributing.
Xiong had a score over nine on the floor a few weeks ago, marking the first time she led the team in that event and scored over a nine.
“(Xiong) can score in the low-to-mid eights on the other three events and needs to get consistent, but that is coming,” Smith wrote. “She will be a force.”
