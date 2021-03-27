Park Center senior Annika Lee is headed to state for the fourth straight season after claiming the all-around runner-up spot March 18 in the 5AA section meet at Champlin Park High School.
Lee medaled in all five events, also taking overall on the uneven bars. She was third on the vault, balance beam and in the floor exercise.
As a team, Park Center finished fifth overall out of eight teams with a 131.075, finishing with a 34.325 on both the vault and the floor.
Lee led the way with her all-around score of 37.875, finishing behind section champion Champlin Park sophomore Katie Johnson (37.975) and ahead of the other all-around state qualifier Maple Grove sophomore Sasha Thompson (36.850).
Lee’s best score came on the vault where she finished with a 9.6. Lee finished with a 9.475 on both the balance beam and floor exercise, and she had a 9.325 on the bars.
Lee was the Class 2A state runner-up in the all-around last season, where she set a school record with a 38.5.
Park Center junior Jessica Martinez-Ayala and seventh-grader Lubnag Xiong were also all-around participants.
Xiong finished 12th with a 32.200. She finished with an 8.525 on the floor (18th), an 8.425 on the vault (24th) and an 8.3 on the beam (22nd). Her lowest score came on the bars with a 6.950 (29th).
Martinez-Ayala was 17th out of 18 gymnasts with a 30.500. She finished with an 8.1 on the vault (37th), an 8.050 on the floor (33rd) and a 7.550 on the beam (29th). She also had a 6.800 on the bars (31st).
Senior Harmonee Harrison finished 35th on the vault with an 8.200, and eighth-grader Shynika Chatman was 39th with a 7.800. Harrison was also 34th on the bars with a 6.725, and Chatman was 37th on the bars with a 6.500.
Harrison was 29th on the floor exercise, as well. She finished with an 8.225. Senior Rakeya Eastman was 30th on the floor with an 8.100.
Senior Hanna Mosher was 34th on the beam with a 7.300, and senior Aleah Tvedt was 40th on the beam with a 6.175.
Harrison, Eastman, Mosher and Tvedt all ended their high school careers at the meet.
