Park Center’s Annika Lee is closing her high school gymnastics career as one of the best in program history.
Lee holds the all-around school record (38.5), which she set last season at state, and she came into the season with the school vault record. She also was coming off a junior season where she earned five state medals, including a silver in the all-around.
The success definitely continued in 2021. Lee finished third overall in the all-around with a 37.675, and she earned four total medals March 27 in the Class 2A state meet at Champlin Park High School.
Lee also now has a new school vault record with a 9.8, which helped her earn runner-up in that event this season. And she was the lone gymnast from the Northwest Suburban Conference and 5AA section to earn a medal at state this season.
“I am just really proud and excited for myself to finish off high school strong,” Lee said.
Lee also was runner-up in the floor exercise with a 9.6 and was fifth on the uneven bars with a 9.475.
But this season was very challenging.
One it was challenging to not be able to celebrate the season with teammates like in the past. Lee was happy she was able to get a senior season, but with the pandemic protocols in place, she could only celebrate with teammates at a distance.
“I really just wanted to hug everyone after everything,” Lee said.
Second, the pandemic took away time for Lee to prepare a little before the season like she normally would, and the format of the season and of the section and state tournament were very tiring on gymnasts.
Park Center had three meets in eight days to start the season, and there wasn’t much time for practice besides competing at dual meets.
There also weren’t breaks between event rotations at sections and state this year. That meant that Lee and other gymnasts had short breaks after an event before needing to warm up for the next event.
“Honestly, that process was a bit hard for me,” Lee said. “I was getting very tired throughout the meet, but I had to remember to just take my time, to stay calm. And I tried not to overthink too much when it came to warming up and competing.”
That also made adjusting and tweaking routines to fix mistakes was doubly difficult this season.
But coach Bruce Smith said that Lee is one of the best gymnasts he has ever coached. She worked hard and practiced, and she could visualize everything the coaches told her. If they told her she was opening her hip too much, she would be able to see what she did in her mind and then fix it on her next attempt.
“She really is that good,” Smith said. “She has great body awareness.”
The state meet was also broken up into two sessions this season to keep gym capacity at a minimum to adhere to pandemic protocols, and Lee was in the first session.
Lee finished up and was only behind Forest Lake senior Claire O’Gorman (37.850) in the all-around. She also was leading the vault, was second on the floor and was third on the bars after the first session.
But then she had to wait all night to see where she would end up.
“It had me very anxious the whole time,” Lee said. “I did go out with family after my competition, so I was just sitting there checking my phones for updates, watching other parts of the meet when I could.”
Sartell senior Marley Michaud ended up having a solid performance in the final state session, and she won state titles in the all-around (38.125), the vault (9.875) and on bars (9.725).
Lee remained runner-up on the floor despite tweaking her ankle a little bit after the balance beam, where she finished 28th with an 8.8.
Overall, her season was solid, as she was also named as one of five the All-State Elite recipients in Class 2A – joining Anoka senior Adreanna Willodson, St. Cloud Tech sophomore Taylar Schaefer, O’Gorman and Michaud.
“There are multiple reasons for all of that, but the bottom-line is that she’s durable,” coach Bruce Smith said. “She practices intelligently. She has an even-keel to herself. She has a tremendous amount of respect in (coach) Amanda Holden, and she listens to all of the coaches.”
Lee now sets her sights on possibly competing for the Hamline University (St. Paul) gymnastics team in college, but she hasn’t made a decision on how long she will compete or whether she will focus solely on academics in the future.
“I am just going to listen to my body, and if it is not working for me, then it is not working for me,” Lee said. “It has been a long journey. I am very proud of myself and thankful of all that I have accomplished already.”
Regardless of what the future might hold, Lee is forever in the history books at Park Center with her multiple school records and stories of success that will almost assuredly be passed down to younger gymnasts that come through the program.
Lee said she hopes her success becomes motivation for others in the program to try and do even better.
“It really does surprise me that I did accomplish all of these records, but I hope those numbers push the future girls on the team to work harder and try to aim to beat me,” she said.
