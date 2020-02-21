Junior Annika Lee is going to state for the third straight season, and this time, she is taking several Park Center gymnastics records with her.
Lee already broke the school record in the vault, and she added the all-around record and tied the floor record Feb. 13 in the 5AA section meet at Champlin Park.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Lee said. “I just wanted to come out here and have fun, and then when it was my turn to go out there, I just took a breath and focused on the event.”
Lee won the all-around with a 38.425, joining Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid (37.925) and St. Michael-Albertville junior Livia Dombeck (37.625) as the three state qualifiers in every event.
Lee also claimed the floor title with a 9.65, the beam title with a 9.55 and the vault title with a 9.675. Lee was third on the uneven bars with a 9.55.
But the rotation order did make things a little tricky. Lee had to start on the floor and then do the vault, which are her strongest events. The bars and beam were the last two events, and keeping composure was key to avoid mistakes.
“I just absolutely had to tell myself to stay calm throughout the entire meet, especially when we got to bars and beam,” Lee said. “You get more pumped up toward the end of the competition.”
Lee made state as a freshman on the vault, balance beam and floor exercise, and last season, she advanced on the vault and floor exercise. This will be the first time Lee is participating in the all-around competition.
Lee said that the difference in her third year is “the accomplishment she feels.” She had some injuries to battle through and also had to transition from club to high school. She said it was “rough” trying to get back to where she is now.
“As I learned to just have more fun with it, I really enjoyed it, and it just kind of clicked in my brain,” Lee said. “Everything just became easier.”
What made Lee’s performance even more special was the rest of the Pirates stepping up. The team finished with a season-best score of 135.4 to take fifth overall.
Seniors Elissa Lance, Kalia Xiong and Rachel DuPont all completed their high school careers with a strong finish.
Sophomore Chandra Vue helped score points as the fourth all-around competitor with Lee, Lance and Dupont, and junior Harmonee Harrison also competed on the bars.
“They have been dinged, but the whole thing was great. It is a great way to finish,” coach Bruce Smith said. “They all took turns, and they gave you what they got. You can’t do anything more than what they can do.”
Lance was 13th in the all-around with a 32.775, and Vue was 16th with a 31.7. DuPont finished 19th with a 31.05.
Vue’s best score came on the floor. She finished 17th with an 8.8. Lance finished 21st with an 8.6, and Xiong was 27th with an 8.15. DuPont finished 34th with a 7.725.
Vue also was second on the team on the vault. She was 12th with an 8.75. Lance was 28th with an 8.325, and Xiong took 32nd with an 8.15. DuPont finished 34th with an 8.1.
Lance and DuPont were 17th and 18th on the beam. Lance finished with an 8.325, and DuPont was next with an 8.275. Xiong was 25th with a 7.75, and Vue was 34th with a 6.775.
Lance was second on the team on the bars, finishing 20th with a 7.525. Vue was 24th with a 7.375, and DuPont was 30th with a 6.95. Harrison finished 39th with a 6.1.
Lee said she was “really proud” of her team’s performance.
“The three seniors who are leaving us next year, I have been close with them all of my life because I started gymnastics with two of them,” Lee said. “So just getting to have this last meet with them is really something memorable.”
