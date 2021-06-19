Park Center girls track and field made a big change ahead of the 5AA section meet.
Junior Laubenra Ben was moved from the 100 to join her sister freshman Laubental Ben and another pair of sisters in junior Shadaizhalynn Chatman and eighth-grader Shynika Chatman on the 4x200 relay.
Laubenra Ben had just come off a strong Northwest Suburban Conference meet in the 100, 200, 400 and triple jump, and she was a favorite to make state in all of those events.
Coach Bruce Smith said the move could have “backfired” and not gone well, but he chose to do it after talking to Shadaizhalynn Chatman and Laubenra Ben and coaches Amanda Molden and John Hiestand.
Any errors on the 4x200 relay would have meant the experiment failed, but instead, the Pirates left Mounds View High School on June 12 with smiles on their faces.
The quartet ran a season-best time of 1 minute, 45.01 seconds to win the section title and make state.
“I agonized over that,” Smith said. “Everybody wanted to do it, but everybody knew what was at stake. Everybody was quiet. Nobody pushed, and they just let me beat myself up.”
Shadaizhalynn Chatman started the race strong off the blocks, and Laubental Ben was able to keep pace against some of the fastest runners in the relay.
Shynika Chatman made up some ground and was able to get Laubenra Ben the baton in good position.
With about 150 meters to go, Laubenra Ben kicked it into an extra gear and sped past second-place STMA and third-place Maple Grove, crossing the finish line 1.47 seconds ahead of everyone.
“I chose to opt out of the 100 for the 4x2,” Laubenra Ben said. “Doing this 4x2 is honestly exciting, and I get to do it with my sisters. People I’m really close to. And it’s, overall, really fun at practice, as well.”
Laubenra Ben also advanced to state in her other events – the 200, 400 and triple jump. She won the 200 in a season-best time of 25.09, beating runner-up St. Michael-Albertville senior Aaliyah Heine by .26 hundredths of a second.
Her 400 time was 58.21, which was also good enough for a section title. Maple Grove sophomore Jordyn Borsch was second in 58.48.
Then there was the triple jump, which had to be done after the 4x200 and 400. Laubenra Ben battled through being tired to advance to state with a distance of 36 feet, 8 3/4 inches. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony senior Victoria LaBerge won with a leap of 37- 1/2.
Laubenra Ben said she was able to stay focused throughout the day by focusing on one thing at a time.
“You have to be mentally tough to get through this or you won’t.” Laubenra Ben said. “You have to just keep going, keep going.”
As for state, Laubenra Ben will now look to challenge for some wins, and Smith said she will be contention in all events, including in the relay with her sister Laubental Ben and sisters Shadiazhalynn and Shynika Chatman.
Even though I haven’t hit my prime times yet that I wanted, I’m definitely going out there hard, and I’m gonna go for it,” Laubenra Ben said. “I’m going to use that to push me and get through.”
Besides the state qualifiers, there were other medalists.
Junior Arlena Newman joined Laubental Ben and Shadaizhalynn and Shynika Chatman on the 4x100 relay and the quarter finished fourth overall with a season-best time of 50.92.
Shadaizhalynn Chatman also finished eighth in the 100 in 12.99 to also add a medal.
Freshman Devon Torgerson took 13th in the 800 prelims in a PR time of 2:35.19.
Shynika Chatman took 16th in the long jump with a PR distance of 15-3 1/2, and Laubental Ben added an 18th-place finish in the 200 prelims in 28.01.
Newman was 22nd in the 100 in prelims in a season-best time of 13.81, and freshman Tiana Loyd was 34th in prelims in 14.21.
Freshman Grace Dolo PRed in both the shot put and discus. Dolo was 26th in the discus with a heave of 79-8, and she was 36th in the shot put with a heave of 25-5 1/2.
Freshmen Haniyah Dabney and Osasere Enahoro competed in the 100 hurdles prelims. Dabney had a PR of 22.3 to finish 36th, and Enahoro finished 37th in 26.51.
Dabney also PRed in the 300 hurdles in prelims, taking 26th in 55.1. Enahoro was 32nd in the 300 hurdles in 1:09.3. Eighth-grader Abigail Egerstrom finished 39th in the 800 in 3:05.08.
Sophomore Kyliah Lewis took 37th in the long jump with a distance of 13-4.
Sophomore Emerson Whittemore was 31st in the discus with a PR throw of 76-6 and took 38th in the shot put with a throw of 24-9 1/2.
