“It worked.”
That is what Park Center coach Bruce Smith said after the Pirates’ girls 4x200 relay team of juniors Laubenra Ben and Shadaizhalynn Chatman, freshman Laubental Ben and eighth-grader Shynika Chatman celebrated on the podium for winning a state title.
The pairs of sisters had joined forces before the 5AA section meet as Laubenra Ben wanted to opt out of the 100 to compete with the relay instead.
Smith had to think about it and decided to take the chance and let the pairs of sisters get their wish.
That wish paid off in a big way with a trip to state and a section title, and the move ended up being golden June 19 in the Class 2A state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The 4x200 relay ran a season-best time of 1 minute, 42.39 seconds to dominate the state competition. Monticello was second in 1:43.75, followed by Cambridge-Isanti (1:43.98), STMA (1:43.99), Wayzata (1:44.25), Eden Prairie (1:44.46), Roseville (1:44.86), Eastview (1:45.09) and Moorehead (1:45.2).
“That was pretty impressive, but it went pretty much the way we scripted it out in our heads,” Smith said.
Shadaizhalynn Chatman started strong on the first leg to keep pace with the field for the first 200 meters, and Laubental Ben was able to keep the team close before her handoff to Shynika Chatman.
Park Center was in third by the time the baton was handed off to the very fast Laubenra Ben, and it only took 100 meters for her to take the lead.
The final 100 was dominated by Laubenra Ben as she broke away from the pack for an easy state championship, as 1.4 seconds is an eternity in a fast relay race.
“And those other teams had better times by a second or second-and-a-half on us,” Smith said. “Our AD asked me, ‘How are we going to do?’ I said, ‘We hit one exchange good, and then we will be in a horse race.’
“They all had the best race.”
The teammates soon realized what just happened as they started to celebrate in the infield, and they were all smiles on the podium – laughing, smiling, hugging and pointing to teammates, coaches and family in the crowd.
And it is amazing with just four races together this season – the district meet against Maple Grove and Osseo, the 5AA section meet prelims and finals and the state meet.
The section performances also happened during a week with temperatures close to 100 degrees for multiple days, so there wasn’t any practice until right before the races.
So Smith decided to go to total open baton exchanges to limit any mistakes.
He said he told Laubenra Ben to wait for the baton and take it and then win on speed alone. She asked if they could win, and Smith said, “I think we can.”
“I said we can do it, just make sure we are in the middle of the zone so that we don’t run out of the zone and make sure that we got (the baton) in our hands and are hanging on as tight as we can,” Smith said. “And just run your heart out.”
The relay is the second Park Center girls relay to win a state championship, joining the 4x100 relay in 2002. The boys team won with the 4x100 relay in 2002 and the 4x200 relay in 2008.
And Smith said that those memories on the podium and running that race will “never be forgotten” by the team.
“They just did a phenomenal job,” he said.
But Laubenra Ben wasn’t done after anchoring the relay to a state championship.
She also medaled in the 400, 200 and triple jump in that order on a day without many breaks.
She PRed in the 400 in 56.54 to finish as the state runner-up. Edina junior Maddie Dahlien won the state title with a PR of 55.48, and Duluth East senior Alexandra Niska was third in 56.87.
Maple Grove sophomore Jordyn Borsch was fourth (57.58), and Byron senior Katie Lambrecht took fifth (57.62).
Other 400 medalists were Rosemount junior Jenna Johnson (57.69), Minnetonka junior Kate LeBlanc (57.92), Mankato East senior Megan Geraets (58.67) and Cambridge-Isanti junior Aiyana Knight (59.09).
Laubenra Ben followed up the 400 with a third-place in the 200 with a season-best time of 24.96. Dahlien won the state title in 24.45, and Stillwater senior Alexis Pratt was second in 24.88.
Other 200 medalists were Rosemount senior Mackenzie Jacobson (25.11), STMA senior Aaliyah Heine (25.3), Eden Prairie junior Niamya Holloway (25.38), Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Anika Larson (25.41), Simley senior Kate Carlson (25.76) and Byron’s Lambrecht (25.77).
Laubenra Ben didn’t have much time to rest before finishing up her state performance in the triple jump.
She took fourth to reach the podium again with a leap of 36 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
Prior Lake senior Samantha Barrett won the state title with a distance of 39-6 1/4. Alexandria junior Hailie Kent was second with a PR of 37-6, and Wayzata junior Mara Braun was third with a PR of 37-2 3/4.
Other triple jump medalists were Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village junior Victoria LaBerge (36-11), St. Cloud Apollo junior Noelle Hackenmueller (36-8 1/4), Rosemount junior Ava Cinnamo (36-8), Wayzata senior Kendel Vanterpool (36-2 1/2) and Burnsville senior Sophie Nilsson (35-11 1/4).
Because of the state title and the other podium finishes, Park Center ended up ninth as a team with 36 points at state despite having a relay and one athlete in three individual events.
Smith said that with the relay returning for 2022 and so many younger girls having strong performances at conference and sections, that he sees a lot of similarities in this team with the one in 2002 that finished as a state runner-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.