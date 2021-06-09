Park Center junior Laubenra Ben accounted for 40 of the Pirates’ 55 points May 28 in the Northwest Suburban Conference girls track and field meet at Maple Grove High School.
Ben not only claimed four individual conference titles in the 100, 200, 400 and triple jump with honor roll qualifiers, but she also set a new meet record in the triple jump on her way to an all-conference selection.
Ben reached a distance of 38-5 3/4 in the triple jump to set the record and win the title. She won the 100 in 12.24 seconds and added the 200 title in 25.93. Ben won the 400 in 57.96.
Those finishes were key in Park Center taking fifth as a team. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony took first with a 137.5.
Junior Shadaizhalynn Chatman also earned an all-conference selection. She was third in the 100 in 12.74, which was an honor roll qualifier, and she joined eighth-grader Shynika Chatman, Laubenthal Ben and Seriya Taylor to take fourth in the 4x100 relay in an honor-roll qualifying time of 51.84.
Shynika Chatman, Laubenthal Ben, Taylor and junior Camryn Carver also earned all-conference honorable mentions. The quartet took fifth in the 4x200 relay in 1:52.23.
Several other girls participated in the meet.
Junior Angela Lathanavly took 24th in the pole vault (6-0), and freshman Haniyah Dabney was 27th in the 100 (29.15), 28th in the 300 hurdles (1:02.6) and 29th in the 100 hurdles (23.66).
Junior Arlena Newman finished 28th in the 400 (14.0). Junior Brianna Miller took 28th in the long jump (13-10 1/2) and 32nd in the 400 (1:20.29), and junior Rodiat Adeduntan was 28th in the high jump (4-4) and 32nd in the triple jump (25-3).
Junior Itunu Okusanya tied for 30th in the pole vault (6-0), and freshman Osasere Enahoro took 31st in the 100 hurdles (24.23) and 300 hurdles (1:14.13). Sophomore Kyliah Lewis finished 33rd in the long jump (13-3 1/2) and 40th in the 200 (30.72).
Sophomore Massa Massaquoi was 34th in the long jump (13-1 3/4), and eighth-grader Abigail Egerstrom took 25th in the 800 (3:02.38). Freshman Grace Dolo was 35th in the shot put (24-11 1/2) and 39th in the discus (66-1), and freshman Zeinab Jalloh took 37th in the 800 (3:44.39).
