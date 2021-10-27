Park Center girls tennis sent two doubles teams and two singles players to the 5AA individual tennis section tournament Oct. 18-19 at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.

Seniors Deja Moua and Katrina Vang put up a nice battle against Buffalo seniors Grace Murphy and Nicole Swartzer in their doubles match.

After dropping the first set 1-6, Moua and Vang were able to get close to forcing a third set before ultimately falling 5-7 to close their high school careers.

Junior Nasli Xiong fell 1-6, 0-6 to eighth-seeded Champlin Park junior Veranique Poquette in her singles match, and seventh-grader Jenny Hyser dropped her singles match 1-6, 1-6 to Monticello freshman Rebecca Rousslang.

Junior Ajena Yang and freshman Meria Pha fell 0-6, 0-6 to Champlin Park juniors Yulia Horton and Vanessa Pham in their doubles match.

Hyser, Pha, Xiong and Yang are all expected back next season.

