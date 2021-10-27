Park Center girls tennis sent two doubles teams and two singles players to the 5AA individual tennis section tournament Oct. 18-19 at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.
Seniors Deja Moua and Katrina Vang put up a nice battle against Buffalo seniors Grace Murphy and Nicole Swartzer in their doubles match.
After dropping the first set 1-6, Moua and Vang were able to get close to forcing a third set before ultimately falling 5-7 to close their high school careers.
Junior Nasli Xiong fell 1-6, 0-6 to eighth-seeded Champlin Park junior Veranique Poquette in her singles match, and seventh-grader Jenny Hyser dropped her singles match 1-6, 1-6 to Monticello freshman Rebecca Rousslang.
Junior Ajena Yang and freshman Meria Pha fell 0-6, 0-6 to Champlin Park juniors Yulia Horton and Vanessa Pham in their doubles match.
Hyser, Pha, Xiong and Yang are all expected back next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.