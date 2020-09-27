Depth can be a struggle with low numbers, and competition doesn’t ever get easy in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
In a shortened year with only local teams on the schedule due to COVID-19, Park Center girls tennis isn’t looking at 2020 in terms of wins and losses.
Instead, the year is about enjoying time together on the court and improving everyone’s game so that it translates into the girls spreading the word to others to get numbers up in the future.
“The girls love to play,” coach Kirk Leithun said. “It is a great group, and they have a great time. I think we just need to get the word out more to the younger crowd – seventh, eighth and ninth – and just keep them going and maybe develop some year-round tennis sessions so these girls can keep getting the word out.”
The pandemic has not made things easy this season. Not only did almost the entire 2019 varsity team graduate, but the shutdowns in the spring also prevented the outgoing seniors from going to the middle school and trying to get seventh- and eighth-graders to join the team.
This year, Park Center’s team consists of senior captains Yong Cha Yang and Emily Lee, seniors Melanie Vang and Samantha Clayman, junior captain Deja Moua, juniors Katrina Vang, Mercedes Yor and Itunu Okusanya, sophomores Kalie Randall, Nasli Xiong and Lisa Vang, freshman Britney Nguyen and seventh-grader Gracia Severen.
And several girls are fairly new to tennis, so they have a larger learning curve, especially at doubles.
Still, there have been signs of improvement already, especially with the singles lineup. Cha Yang had the lone win with a 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 win over Armstrong sophomore Marley Marty at No. 2 singles Sept. 11 against Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Cheng Yang also lost a three-set match against Totino-Grace freshman Remya Weier on Aug. 25, falling 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-12, and she lost two-tiebreaker sets, 6-7 (1), 6-7 (2), to Osseo senior Emma Roeder on Sept. 3.
Moua had a three-set match at No. 3 singles against Armstrong senior Anna Miller but fell just short in a 1-6, 6-2, 8-10 loss.
Katrina Vang dropped a 4-6, 3-6 match against Totino-Grace sophomore Noel Pomerleau, one of her close matches. Lee had several close matches at No. 4 singles, falling 4-6, 4-6 to Osseo senior Erykka Schulte, 0-6, 3-6 to Andover sophomore Ella Boerger on Sept. 10 and 6-7 (5), 5-7 to Armstrong eighth-grader Amelie Robinson.
“We are not going to win a lot, but it is basically how we played during our match,” Leithun said. “Even if we lose a match, how did we play? Did we play tough?
“A lot of girls have lost 7-6 in the third set tiebreaker, so we’ve had a lot of tough ones.”
Lee and Moua, who are usually in the singles lineup, have played doubles a few times, as well. The closest doubles match all season came against Totino-Grace seniors Hannah Gray and Olivia Baldwin with Lee and Moua falling 1-6, 4-6.
“Our depth is what’s hurting us,” Leithun said. “Doubles is where we tend to kind of not compete quite as well as the other players. Singles, we compete pretty well, and we do well.”
At this point, the postseason is still a bit of a mystery. There will be an end of the year tournament where teams in the conference will be matched up evenly based on place in the two divisions for a match.
There are also rumblings of a team section tournament but no individual tournament or state meet, but nothing has officially been finalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.