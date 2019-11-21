Park Center senior Elissa Lance began diving in eighth grade, but she never envisioned herself making the AA state swimming and diving tournament.
Lance not only advanced this season, but she ended up finishing 12th overall with 317.7 points Nov. 14-16 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“I feel so grateful that I was able to make it, especially just being able to watch all of these other divers perform and be able to see how into the sport they are,” Lance said. “It makes it feel a lot more connected. Seeing all of the girls just be so friendly is really nice.
“Especially senior year, it was really nice to finally make it and be able to experience all of this.”
Lance said she had a different mindset this season. She kept with the sport because she enjoyed it, but Lance had a more goal-orientated motivation her junior season.
She still had goals this year, but she really wanted to focus on the positives during the journey, as well.
And helped lead her to the “honor” of finishing her high school career at state.
“I just really focused on having fun and enjoying the sport and being able to compete with my friends and get to know more people, which I think really helped because I wasn’t worrying about how I was doing,” Lance said.
Lance made the finals Saturday after eight solid dives in the prelims and semifinals Thursday. She finished with 161.1 points in the prelims and ended up with 229.15 at the end of the first day to make the finals.
Her best dive on Thursday came in the fourth round. It was a backward dive from the free position with one turn on the somersault and 1 1/2 twists. She had a 16.5 net score with a 2.3 degree of difficulty that gave her 37.95 points.
She finished with 88.55 points in her final three dives Saturday in the finals. The best dive was her 29.75 point effort in round 10. It was a forward dive with a 1 1/2 somersault from the pike position. It had a 1.7 degree of difficulty.
Lance said that her performance in diving also motivates her for the winter season, where she will be on the varsity gymnastics team.
“I have accomplished quite a bit this season compared to what I have in previous seasons,” Lance said. “It makes me a lot more excited for the gymnastics season to see what I can do.”
