Park Center freshman Maya Woods was just two spots shy of a state berth Nov. 11-13 in the 5AA section girls swimming and diving meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Woods finished with 334.4 points, which was 34.3 shy of the final state qualifier – Wayzata senior Sasha Arne (368.7), Wayzata junior Kiera Reitz was first with a 383.2, and Irondale freshman Lulu Semakula took second with a 381.35. Wayzata seventh-grader Ashley Mouyenga was third with a 373.4.
Teammate eighth-grader Lubnag Xiong also earned points in the diving competition, taking 13th with a 238.9. Xiong jumped up three spots from the semifinals.
All three relays reached the podium despite taking eighth in all three races.
Seniors Christina Mai and Zoe Penner, freshman Isabella Bennett and eighth-grader Anna Harris finished the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 22.67 seconds.
Senior Gwyndolyn Tucker, Bennett, Mai, Penner touched the wall in the 200 free relay in 1:59.87, and junior Hannah Cashman, freshman Jada Nathe, Harris and Tucker finished the 400 free relay in 4:45.69.
All of the other finishes were in the prelims on Nov. 11.
Bennett finished 21st in the 200 IM 2:44.62, and senior Lorelei Barnhart was 25th in 3:13.61.
Bennett was also 21st in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.27. Harris took 22nd in 1:17.64, and junior Cecelia Lawson was 24th in 1:24.44.
Nathe took 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:33.81, and junior Nora Hanson finished 23rd in 1:36.81. Eighth-grader Lauryn Brockman (1:39.35) and Barnhart (1:41.53) were 24th and 25th.
Harris finished 23rd in the 500 free in 6:47.1, and Penner was 24th in 6:51.32. Cashman finished 26th in 7:17.93.
Tucker added a 24th-place finish in the 100 free in 1:06.65, and Mai was 26th in 1:10.99. Tucker (30.01), Mai (30.53) and Penner (31.34) were 25th-27th in the 50 free. Lawson finished 29th in 32.78.
Nathe was 27th in the 200 free in 2:37.84, and Cashman was 28th in 2:44.31. Brockman finished 29th in 2:56.72.
