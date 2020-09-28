There are seven seniors on the Park Center girls soccer team in 2020, but there are also 10 girls that are sophomores or younger.
And many of the younger girls are getting playing time with sophomore goalie Emerson Whittmore, freshmen forwards Devon Torgerson and Laney Thao and eighth-graders midfielder Hayden Kalla and defenseman Abbey Safack either starting or playing a lot of minutes.
Freshman midfielder Mawata Kamara, eighth-grade midfielder Kennedy McNamer and seventh-grade forward Juliana Samuel also have seen plenty of time on the field.
Seniors midfielders Chloe Cink and Aliyah Wensel, defensemen Alexa De Leon, Esther Johnson, Janae Bennett and Hanna Mosher – who also plays back-up goalie – and forward Shania Vue have had their work cut out to both lead the team on the field and help the younger girls get up to speed with the pace of play in a varsity game in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
That has led to a lot of missed coverages and missed opportunities in an 0-6 start to the season.
But while the Pirates have been outscored 76-0 in 2020, there have been some positives on the field that show some future potential, including a 14-0 loss to Totino-Grace on Sept. 15.
For one, Whittmore had to see a lot of shots on goal in her time in the net. Every missed mark or 1-on-1 breakaway can take a toll on anyone, and Whittmore still held her own most of the time.
In the first half, she made back-to-back nice saves on golden chances by the Eagles.
Junior defenseman Kaitlyn Brandt received a cross to the box, and she was able to put a quick foot on the pass. But Whittmore stood her ground and stopped the shot.
A few seconds later, senior Lauren Miller, who already scored on a penalty kick, had an open chance that Whittmore was able to block away on a line drive kick.
Whittmore also made a nice challenge on a 1-on-1 later in the half on a shot by senior midfielder Kate Olsen. Olsen was stonewalled by Whittmore on the play for a big save.
The problem was that there were moments, only white shirts were in the box around the ball on the saves. So unless Whittmore was able to hold onto the ball, the rebound chance was there for Totino-Grace, which capitalized most of the time for seven goals in the first half and seven more in the second half.
Whittmore finished with nine saves, but the Pirates’ defense did have moments of cohesion too to help her out.
Mosher, McNamer and Safack helped out Whittmore by defending a shot before a save in the first half that made the opportunity a little more difficult.
De Leon and Safack also cleared a few balls after saves to take away any rebound chances by Totino-Grace.
McNamer made a clean slide tackle in the box on a shot attempt in the second half, and junior defenseman Makyhia Evans also defended well on a breakaway by sophomore midfielder Cecilia Savard that forced a shot wide.
Offensively, there were a few chances for the Pirates.
The best chance came in the 78th minute when Cink blasted a shot off the crossbar.
There was another opportunity in the 34th minute that led to a shot that went wide right. Kamara passed the ball to Samuel on the breakaway.
Wensel also had a chance in the penalty box in the final minutes that was blocked away before a shot.
Totino-Grace ended the night with several girls picking up multiple goals. Olsen and Savard each had three goals, and Sophomore Molly Vance and Miller added two goals each. Junior Kiera Laney, sophomore Kayla Terhaar, junior Julia Pouliot and Brandt also scored for the Eagles.
