Park Center girls soccer had a tough draw Oct. 14 in the 5AA section quarterfinals and fell 15-0 at top-seeded Champlin Park.
Sophomore goalie Emerson Whittmore made several great saves on 1-on-1 chances, but the Rebels’ offense kept coming on a windy evening.
Whittmore had 18 total saves, including several shots in the box with no defenders to help.
There were some positives on defense though.
Senior defenseman Janae Bennett stole the ball to avoid once chance in the first half, and senior defensemen Alexa De Leon and Esther Johnson were able to defend chances in the box and clear the ball before shots were taken.
Eighth-grade defenseman Abbey Safak was able to make a kick save after Whittmore was beat on a challenge, as well.
Senior defenseman Hannah Mosher and senior midfielder Chloe Cink also were able to cut off a breakaway chance later in the first half.
Johnson had the lone shot on goal off a free kick in the first half that was saved, and senior midfielder Aliyah Wensel had a shot saved in the second half.
Senior forward Shania Vue, Bennett, Cink, De Leon, Johnson, Mosher and Wensel all played their final high school soccer match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.