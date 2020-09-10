Park Center girls soccer started strong against Osseo in the home opener Aug. 31, but several golden opportunities in the first half came up empty in a 4-0 loss.
Freshman forward Devon Torgerson showed her potential as she sprinted up and down the field, and the midfielders helped keep the Orioles to three shots until they scored with 3:38 left in the first half.
The big plays for the Pirates were shots by Torgerson and eighth-grade midfielder Hayden Kalla in the first half.
Torgerson first had a 1-on-1 breakaway against Osseo junior goalie Anna Corona that was stopped, but her second opportunity could have changed the entire outcome of the game.
Torgerson fought for possession on a pass from the midfield and was able to speed past the Orioles’ defenders and get by Corona who came out to challenge the play. With a wide open net, Torgerson took a shot from the right side but couldn’t straighten out the ball, which ended up rolling wide left.
Kalla had a chance in the final two minutes of the first half that was stopped by Corona, who once again came well out of the net to challenge the play. The two collided, but Corona held on to the ball.
Kalla had two other shots saved earlier in the first half, and Torgerson also had two chances in the penalty box that both sailed over the net.
Park Center sophomore goalie Emerson Whittmore made a couple of big saves herself. Whittmore dove to her right to stop a very good chance by Osseo junior forward Presley Kraemer in the 33rd minute.
Osseo freshman forward Layni Yang was able to get a ball past a diving Whittmore in the 36th minute on a 1-on-1 breakaway, but Whittmore had saves on two other shots before the end of the half.
Kraemer did most of the damage in the second half with two goals, and sophomore midfielder Trinity Garcia also added a goal.
Torgerson had three more shots that were saved in the second half, but the best Pirates chance to score in the final 40 minutes came from senior midfielder Aliyah Wensel.
Wensel was able to get free and blast a kick that Corona needed to leap and knock over the net with one hand to save the goal.
Whittmore finished with seven saves, and Corona had 12 saves.
Rogers 10, Park Center 0
The Pirates (0-2 overall) were shut out 10-0 Sept. 2 at Rogers.
Park Center had one shot on goal and allowed four goals in the first half and six more in the second half.
