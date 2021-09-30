Park Center girls soccer is still hoping to get the first goal of the 2021 season, being outscored 80-0 in an 0-9 start, but there were chances in a 3-0 loss to Armstrong on Sept. 21.
The Pirates are a young team with just two rostered seniors and three rostered juniors on varsity. The rest of the team is composed of four sophomores, three freshmen and four eighth-graders.
Seniors Gladys Ladagu and Salome Tallawford both started and played many minutes, but some of the standouts in the game were junior goalie Emerson Whittmore, junior Ava Pool, sophomore Devon Torgerson, freshmen Kennedy McNamer and eighth-grader Grace Sargent.
McNamer defended a nice chance by Armstrong sophomore Bella Bocock and forced a turnover. Tallawford and Ladagu also made some nice defensive plays.
But the biggest reason why the game was scoreless at halftime was Whittmore, who constantly was under pressure and put into tough situations.
Whittmore made the right decision several times to deny chances by coming out to challenge the ball either as a shot was being taken or before one could come.
Whittmore also had to make some diving saves or stay back. The Falcons did have chances that went wide that helped, but Whittmore also handled rebounds well on other occasions.
Offensively, Torgerson and Pool had the best chances.
Pool started the game with a breakaway but had her shot blocked by Armstrong senior Mackenzie Johnson. Pool had another shot go wide left a little later, and Sargent made a nice pass on a breakaway toward Pool but the ball couldn’t reach Pool’s foot.
But it was Torgerson that had the best opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net.
Torgerson had one shot saved in the first half, but two saved shots in the second half were very close.
Torgerson had a free kick from about 25 yards away and put the shot on goal, adding a breakaway chance a little later in the second half that Armstrong senior goalie Sydney Smith had to jump up and punch over the net.
Torgerson also had a couple of corners in the second half.
Armstrong got on the board for the first time in the 51st minute when a corner by junior Karless Fisher found the head of senior Sarah Osborne. Senior Perri Thompson scored in the 56th minute off a turnover, and junior Lauren Jones added the third goal in the 65th minute off a pass by junior Ava Marelic.
This was the second 3-0 loss, as the Pirates also fell at Osseo by that score Sept. 2. The next closest loss was 8-0 defeats to Coon Rapids Aug. 31 and Spring Lake Park Sept. 18.
Park Center’s other losses were by double digits, including an 11-0 loss at Centennial Sept. 23.
