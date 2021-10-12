Park Center has now witnessed two long losing streaks come to an end this fall, as the girls soccer team joined the football team with ending a drought.
The Pirates (1-15 overall) hadn’t won a game since Oct. 9, 2018 – when they defeated Spring Lake Park in a 5AA section opener. Exactly two years later, Park Center was back celebrating on the pitch Oct. 9 following a 2-1 win over Fridley in the last game of the regular season.
Sophomore forward Devon Torgerson was a big reason for the victory. Torgerson scored in the 29th minute off a free kick from 24 yards out.
Torgerson smashed the ball through the hands of senior goalie Madison Peterson and into the center of the net for a 1-0 lead.
That was just the second goal of 2021 for Park Center, but Torgerson and the Pirates weren’t done yet.
Just three minutes into the second half, Torgerson beat sophomore Sophia Jensen on a ball that squibbed through several players. Torgerson was able to get out in front on a counter for a 1-on-1 chance against Peterson and did not disappoint.
Torgerson knocked the ball across the field into the lower right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Freshman forward Emily Onofre did cut the lead to 2-1 with a shot past diving junior goalie Emerson Whittemore into the lower left corner in the 73rd minute.
But that was all the scoring for the game.
When the whistle blew, Park Center players jumped up and cheered and celebrated on the field. A lot of hugs, smiles and laughs for a team that ended the regular season strong before the 5AA section tournament.
The offense had plenty of other opportunities in the win, as well.
Several times, eighth-grade forward Juliana Samuel was just a foot offside on what could have been a 1-on-1 opportunity. Another time, the pass was just a second late to hit Samuel as the flag went up.
In the first half, freshman defender Abigail Safack forced a turnover and quickly passed the ball to Samuel up top for a counter. But it was offside.
Torgerson later passed a ball in the direction of junior captain midfielder Ava Pool and Samuel but they were both called offside. Samuel was offside two more times in the first half.
But Samuel was able to remain on side for another chance in the first 40 minutes. Freshman midfielder Kennedy McNamer was able to get the ball out to Samuel for a 1-on-1 but a shot went wide right.
There were several other great chances in the first half.
Torgerson was able to force a turnover and dribble past a few defenders, but a shot was later saved. Safack was able to knock the ball over a defender on a free kick with Samuel on the run, but Peterson was able to get to the ball first.
Torgerson also had a corner kick go into the box with Safack able to get a header off, but it went wide left.
Pool later had a shot go wide on a pass by Torgerson over a defender.
Torgerson and Samuel had shots saved in the second half too, and junior Daisy Arias Moreno had a chance on a 1-on-1 but Peterson beat her to the ball before a shot in the final two minutes.
Fridley of course started with a shot off the crossbar, and Whittemore saved another shot with a stretch toward the left post.
Whittemore had two other saves in the first half with one sequence needing a stop on a shot by Onofre and another shot off the rebound that sailed over the net.
Whittemore was challenged even more in the second half.
Despite needing just two saves, there were several other shots around the box that went wide or passes that Whittemore was able to get to before a shot.
Defensively, senior defender Salome Tallawford made several plays in the back, clearing balls or cutting off passing lanes in both halves.
Senior defender Gladys Ladagu also had a challenge on a chance by Onofre that saved a shot in the second half. Torgerson was able to clear a ball out of the box after a corner kick in the final minutes, as well.
The win helped the Pirates earn a No. 7 seed instead of a No. 8 seed, as Irondale is 0-14 overall.
