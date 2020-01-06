Park Center girls Nordic skiing is headed toward a new era after the graduation of three-time state qualifier Elizabeth Mattson.
But the Pirates do bring back three varsity skiers from a year ago – seniors Tegan MacMurdo and Kate Johnson and eighth-grader Aly Blomberg.
Blomberg took 75th at sections last season, and MacMurdo and Johnson were 77th and 78th.
December start
Park Center started the season Dec. 4 in a freestyle race at Woodland Trails.
Blomberg (20 minutes, 20 seconds) and Johnson (24:10) raced a 5K course, and eighth-grader Devon Torgerson (11:25), senior Brook Bierbaum (12:02) and freshman Isabelle Antoine (12:17) all raced a 2.5 K course.
The Pirates finished sixth out of six teams in a 5K freestyle race Dec. 18 at Hyland Park Reserve.
Blomberg took 38th in 22:28, and MacMurdo was 52nd in 24:08. Bierbaum was 61st in 25:53, and Torgerson took 67th in 26:38. Antoine completed the scoring with a 72nd-place finish in 29:17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.