Park Center girls Nordic skiing is headed toward a new era after the graduation of three-time state qualifier Elizabeth Mattson.

But the Pirates do bring back three varsity skiers from a year ago – seniors Tegan MacMurdo and Kate Johnson and eighth-grader Aly Blomberg.

Blomberg took 75th at sections last season, and MacMurdo and Johnson were 77th and 78th.

December start

Park Center started the season Dec. 4 in a freestyle race at Woodland Trails.

Blomberg (20 minutes, 20 seconds) and Johnson (24:10) raced a 5K course, and eighth-grader Devon Torgerson (11:25), senior Brook Bierbaum (12:02) and freshman Isabelle Antoine (12:17) all raced a 2.5 K course.

The Pirates finished sixth out of six teams in a 5K freestyle race Dec. 18 at Hyland Park Reserve.

Blomberg took 38th in 22:28, and MacMurdo was 52nd in 24:08. Bierbaum was 61st in 25:53, and Torgerson took 67th in 26:38. Antoine completed the scoring with a 72nd-place finish in 29:17.

